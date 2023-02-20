Hundreds of users have noticed a fault with Microsoft Outlook’s junk filter as spam emails have appeared in their main inboxes today

Spam filters across Microsoft email service Outlook - previously called Hotmail - appear to be faulty today (20 February) for many users. The bug was first reported this morning and Microsoft has been responding to user issues over the course of the day.

Email platform Outlook launched as Hotmail in 1996 and was acquired by Microsoft the following year - in 2012 it was relaunched at Outlook. Users’ Outlook inboxes are separated into ‘focused’ and ‘other’ emails, with focused being the content that the site considers the most important.

Outlook also has a junk folder where suspected spam emails are sent automatically - junk emails stay in Outlook for 30 days before being automatically deleted unless they are moved into the regular inbox by the user.

It is these junk emails that have been causing issues for users as junk emails have been appearing in the normal inbox, prompting some users to mute their notifications due to the number of email alerts they were receiving.

Outlook’s spam filet appears to be broken

Is Outlook broken?

It appears that Microsoft’s spam filters, which send suspected spam and junk emails into the junk folder, have not been working for many users today. Writing in The Verge, Tom Warren said: “I woke up to more than 20 junk messages in my Focused Inbox in Outlook this morning, and spam emails have kept breaking through on an hourly basis today.”

According to Downdetector, hundreds of issues have been reported over the last nine hours - last month thousands of users worldwide were unable to access Teams or Outlook due to outages.

The Microsoft stock price has fallen over the last several days following failures with Bing AI, and at the time of writing is 1.5% down today - to $258, although this is still an increase from the start of the year when the stock price was $239.

What have Outlook users said?

One Twitter used said: “There’s a lot of junk mail coming through @Microsoft #Outlook over the last couple of days. Anyone else having this issue?”

Another added: “Hey @Outlook, you had cause me to go into notification hell this morning. All the email in my Junk Mail folder is now going to my Inbox. It is bypassing my Safe Sender list, which has been set up for years. Please fix so I can turn back on my notifications for Outlook.”

Another Twitter user said: “I wanna turn notifications off for Microsoft Outlook because I’m getting more and more junk email every f****ing day @Microsoft sort your s**t out!!!”

While there was guidance from one Twitter writer: “If you’re also getting inundated with spam right now, it might be worth temporarily disabling notifications for any email app on your phone that’s connected to your Outlook personal account. That will stop your phone waking up constantly to show you a notification about a spam email you definitely don’t care about.”

What has Microsoft said about spam emails?

At around 10.30am today Microsoft Support’s official Twitter account responded to a user who had mentioned an issue with spam emails. Microsoft tweeted: “Your tweet about your concern with the Outlook junk filter caught our attention. There is no known issue so far. However, let us help you look into it.”

However, as more complaints about spam emails were reported, Microsoft replied to one such tweet, writing: “Hi! Glad you reached out. It appears that the spam emails are not being filtered to your Junk Folder. We’re here to help, and we’re inviting you to send us a DM to utilize character usage as we proceed, and let’s further discuss this matter there.”