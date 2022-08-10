New phones, a new watch series and new earbuds are expected to be unveiled

After months of waiting, rumours and leaks, Samsung will finally unveil their new products for 2022 at this year’s Galaxy Unpacked event.

The popular event, which takes place twice a year, is due to take place on the afternoon of Wednesday 10 August in the UK - and technology lovers can’t wait.

But, exactly what time will it be, how can you watch the event, what new products are expected to be revealed, how much will they cost and how can you pre-order them?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 will take place on 10 August 2022. A previous event from 2020 is pictured.

What is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is a biannual event from Samsung, where the company showcases new device and model announcements, along with product specifications and product updates.

This includes smartphones, tablets, and accessories such as watches and earphones or headphones.

What time is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 in the UK?

The Samsung Galaxy event is set to take place on Wednesday August 10 2022 at 2pm GMT.

What new launches are expected at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022?

Samsung has kept tight-lipped about what products will be unveiled at this year’s event, but it’s safe to say that all the new products will offer feature improvements and capabilities above current models.

Images which were leaked back in May revealed the potential design of the latest flip and foldable phones; the Samsung Z Fold 4 and its smaller counterpart, the Samsung Z Flip 4.

The Fold 4, which has been billed as the next big-screen Samsung foldable, supposedly has a triple-lens camera, large 7.6 inch internal display and a case for the S Pen it supports.

The foldable 7.6 inch QXGA+ AMOLED screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 6.2-inch secondary AMOLED screen with an HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Flip 4 is thought to be constructed of strong aluminium, and have a thinner bezel, a smaller and more compact hinge and a bigger battery to make the most of the high-endQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, wtih 8GB of RAM.

Also leaked are the images of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series, which is said to improve on all the qualities of its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 - and it could even rival the Apple Watch 8.

There are three versions of the watch expected; two standard and one pro.

It will apparently allow for 50 hours of life in the standard models and up to 80 hours in the case of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which gives over three days of use before a charge is needed.

The 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will apparently have a 284mAh battery, the 44mAh model said to have a 410mAh battery, and the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will reportedly have a huge 590mAh battery.

The newest version of the Samsung Galaxy Buds is also due to be released, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Little is known about these new earphones, and details have not been leaked, however we are predicting they will provide people with improved audio and better battery life and will be available in three colours; white, graphite and purple.

When will the new products unveiled at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 be available to buy?

The release dates of each of the products which are revealed at the 2022 event will be given during the livestream.

We expect, however, that items could be available to buy from around 25 or 26 August.

We will update this article with exact information as it becomes available.

How can you watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022?

You can watch Samsung Galaxy 2022 yourself by watching the livestream which will be on the official Samsung website , Samsung’s Newsroom , and Samsung’s YouTube channel .