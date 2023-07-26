New foldable phones, a line of tablets and at least two wearable devices are expected

After months of waiting, rumours and leaks, Samsung are gearing up to unveil their new products for 2023 at this year’s Galaxy Unpacked showcase.

The latest edition of the popular event, which takes place twice a year, is set to kick off this afternoon (26 July) - much to the joy of

Fans are hoping that many of the swirling rumours and leaks will finally be confirmed, with the expected introduction of new foldable phones, a line of tablets and at least two wearable devices. But how can you watch the show for yourself? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What will be revealed?

It's thought that new foldable phones will be the main focus of Samsung's showcase.

The tech giant typically releases its foldable phones in the second half of the year, which would set Galaxy Unpacked up nicely as the perfect tie for a grand reveal of its next devices - though a plethora of other new products are anticipated to be officially unveiled as well.

Given that South Korea buys more folding phones than any other market, it makes sense for Samsung to launch a new flagship folding phone there. Most recent Galaxy Unpacked events have taken place in the US, so the relocation to Seoul could be significant.

(Photo: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

Leaks and rumours suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 5 won't seem all that different from its predecessor and will probably only receive the minor yearly updates Samsung's foldable phones get each year. But it is thought the design will make use of an enhanced hinge that should enable the two halves of the phone to be snapped shut.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely receive the same platform and aesthetic upgrades as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 - including that new hinge - but its cover display screen is expected to be made larger, so it can be used for apps and functions rather than just alerts.

Aside from folding smartphones, this year's event will probably have a diverse line-up of new products, especially considering you can currently reserve unannounced tablets and smartwatches on Samsung's websites, all of which will likely be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked.

A Galaxy Tab S9 family of tablets, including a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, a Tab S9 Plus and a Tab S9 base model, is also likely to be released, with the big news being that all will use high-contrast OLED screen technology.

And although there haven't been as many leaks about the Galaxy Watch 6, it's thought Samsung's next smartwatch may make its debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2023.

When is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023?

The event formally kicks off today (26 July), at 8pm local time in Seoul - where Samsung is based. That equates to 12pm UK time.

How can I watch it?

You can watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 yourself by watching the livestream which will be on the official Samsung website , Samsung’s Newsroom , and Samsung’s YouTube channel .