According to Ofcom, over 4 million UK families meet the eligibility criteria for a social broadband tariff, missing out on potential annual savings averaging £144.

But what exactly are social broadband tariffs, and how much could you really expect to save by signing up to one?

Let's delve into the concept of social broadband tariffs, how to shop around for the best deals, the qualifications for eligibility, and the expected internet speeds. Here is everything you need to know about them.

What are social tariffs?

Social broadband tariffs are specialised internet plans designed to provide affordable and accessible internet services to individuals or households facing financial difficulties.

These initiatives aim to bridge the digital divide by offering discounted rates to low-income individuals, seniors and other vulnerable groups, and are a response to the growing recognition that internet access is increasingly essential for various aspects of modern life, including education, employment, healthcare, and social connection.

These specialised tariffs are typically offered by internet service providers (ISPs) in collaboration with government programs, non-profit organisations, or as part of corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The primary objective of social broadband tariffs is to make high-speed internet more affordable for individuals and families with limited financial resources. Providers offering this type of deal ensure that the monthly cost remains minimal, typically ranging from £12 to £25.

These plans often include discounted rates, waived installation fees, and, in some cases, free or heavily subsidised hardware like routers or modems. Social tariffs often also feature shorter contracts without cancellation fees or mid-contract price increases.

While no broadband providers in the UK offer free broadband, individuals receiving Universal Credit and actively seeking employment might qualify for an offer; TalkTalk, in collaboration with the Department of Work and Pensions, has initiated a national scheme providing eligible jobseekers with six months of free broadband.

By reducing the cost barriers associated with internet access, social broadband tariffs aim to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from the digital world.

How can I find the best social tariffs for me?

The list of providers offering social tariffs is expanding, with major names such as BT, Sky, Virgin Media, Vodafone, and TalkTalk all presenting deals tailored for low-income families.

When considering social broadband tariffs, it's crucial to shop around to find the plan that best meets your needs.

Start by researching ISPs in your area that offer social broadband tariffs. Consider factors such as the coverage in your location, customer reviews and the specific terms of the social tariff they provide.

Look for transparency in pricing, contract terms and any additional perks or services offered. Comparison websites can be valuable tools for evaluating different social broadband tariffs. These platforms allow you to compare prices, speeds and customer reviews side by side, helping you make an informed decision.

Additionally, don't hesitate to contact ISPs directly to inquire about any hidden fees, contract details, or ongoing promotions.

Who qualifies for social tariffs?

These specialised tariffs are generally accessible to households receiving Universal Credit, Pension Credit, and other benefits like Employment and Support Allowance, Jobseeker’s allowance and Income Support.

Generally, these tariffs are targeted at individuals or households with limited income, seniors, students, or those participating in government assistance programs, but the qualification criteria for social broadband tariffs varies among ISPs and programs.

To qualify, you may need to provide proof of eligibility, such as income statements, enrollment in assistance programs or other relevant documentation.

It's essential to review the specific eligibility requirements of each program or ISP offering social broadband tariffs. Some initiatives may have geographic restrictions, while others may focus on specific demographic groups.

By understanding the qualification criteria, you can determine if you meet the requirements and proceed with the application process.

What internet speeds can I expect?

The internet speeds offered under social broadband tariffs can vary, but they typically aim to provide sufficient bandwidth for essential online activities.

While these plans may not offer the ultra-high speeds available in premium packages, they are designed to meet the basic needs of users.

Internet speed is measured in megabits per second (Mbps), and the speed you require depends on your online activities. For basic tasks such as web browsing and email, speeds between 5 Mbps and 25 Mbps are generally sufficient.