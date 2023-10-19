Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mobile network operator EE is making some big changes to its set-up, and this could be the end of BT as we know it.

Yesterday (18 October), the company announced that moving forwards EE Broadband would essentially become its new flagship, home to the best broadband, mobile, and television deals. This, of course, was a role previously played by BT.

This doesn't mean the complete end of the company BT, as EE is actually owned by the BT Group, but it does mean it will have less prominence in the world of telecommunications, at least from a customer perspective. Here's what it means for you.

How are EE and BT linked?

In 2016, BT bought EE for £12.5 billion. In a statement at the time, the company said: "The combination of EE and BT will provide customers with innovative, seamless services that combine the power of fibre broadband with wi-fi and advanced mobile capabilities."

Since then, BT and EE have used the name network infrastructure, offering 4G coverage to over 99% of the UK's population. Meanwhile, EE's 5G network covers fourteen major cities: Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Coventry, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hull, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield.

What is happening to BT?

In 2022, BT announced that EE would become its new “consumer-facing” brand for broadband, mobile, and TV - which is what has come to fruition with yesterday's announcement.

From Friday (20 October), EE Broadband will replace BT as the home of all premium, multi-purpose broadband deals, whereas BT will only provide broadband-only and landline-only deals.

This means that EE will become the new focus - releasing any new deals and developments - and BT, which used to be the UK's powerhouse for broadband, will become less prominent.

I'm a BT customer, what does this mean for me?

EE Broadband will remain powered by BT, so you don't need to worry about your deals, wifi, broadband, or TV being shut down any time soon. However, customers are being contacted and asked to switch to EE - and you may have to do so once your current broadband deal ends.

Sharon Meadows, director of propositions for EE, told TechRadar: “Even if you are in a contract [with BT, we will help you move across to EE.”

What else has EE announced?

EE also announced a new TV service, which will provide live TV channels via Apple TV 4K, and offered a glimpse into an upcoming 'everything app' called EE ID - which will be a platform that will allow customers to access all of its services.

EE chief executive Marc Allera explained: “We’re incredibly proud to be launching a new platform for the UK, open to anyone and everyone – that will transform our customers’ experience beyond connectivity.

“With an EE ID, customers nationwide will be able to access a wide range of exciting new products, services and experiences across new sectors – easily and conveniently, in one place.