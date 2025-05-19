An online interactive game lets players virtually spend Elon Musk’s fortune.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The "Spend Elon Musk Money" game on NealFun.org is an interactive online simulator created by Neal Agarwal. In the game, you browse a virtual marketplace filled with items ranging from luxury goods like yachts and private jets to extravagant investments like space missions or entire companies.

The goal is to see how quickly or strategically you can deplete Musk’s wealth, offering a fun and educational glimpse into the scale of billionaire fortunes. Features include tracking purchases with a "D.O.G.E. Assistant," sharing virtual receipts on social media, and exploring categories like space travel, cars, and charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NealFun.org is a website featuring a collection of interactive games, simulations, and creative web projects designed to entertain and educate. It offers a variety of unique, often whimsical experiences, such as exploring ocean depths, spending imaginary fortunes, or drawing logos from memory.

An online interactive game lets players virtually spend Elon Musk’s fortune. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The site targets users of all ages and is known for its minimalist design and vibrant, user-friendly interface. To play the "Spend Elon Musk Money" game on NealFun.org, you go to the website NealFun.org and locate the "Spend Elon Musk Money" game. It’s often listed on the homepage or under the games/projects section.

The game is free, browser-based, and requires no downloads or sign-ups. It works on desktop or mobile devices with an internet connection. If you can’t find the game, search for “Spend Elon Musk Money Neal Fun” on a search engine or check NealFun.org’s projects page, as the site occasionally updates its layout.