Thousnads of TikTok users have reported that they are unable to access the popular video-sharing website

Users have reported that TikTok is unreachable on DownDetector. (credit: Getty Images)

It’s one of the biggest social media platforms in the worls. But user are reporting that TikTok is currently unsuable.

The popular video-sharing app is used by millions of people across the world. It has exploded in popularity over the past few years.

However, a proportion of users are currently unable to access the app. It’s a welcome distraction to many, and the outage of the app has left user twidling their thumbs.

The Twitter trend #tiktokdown trended while people moved to figure out if others were facing the same problems. Many were glad to find that they were not the only one to be experiencing problme, but were also left wondering when the app would be back up and running.

But what is wrong with TikTok? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is TikTok down?

As of yet, there has been no official word that the app is down. However, according to monitoring website DownDetector, users began reporting issues around 5pm.

Some users may still be able to access the app. However, thousands have reported that there were server issues.

This includes being hit with an internet connection error. Others are unable to access comments and other features on the app, and have been experiencing being able to connect before being booted out of the app a few seconds later.