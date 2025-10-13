Vodafone have issued a statment on the outage affecting the UK right now.

Vodafone customers across the UK have been left with “no internet or mobile data” this afternoon (Monday October 13).

Users first noticed issues with their service at around 2.30pm this afternoon, and the problem remains on-going at the time of writing, (at around 4.30pm).

This is causing misery for many, with people left unable to work or contact their loved ones.

The firm has now issued a statement on the situation, after being approached by NationalWorld. A spokesperson said: “We are aware of a major issue on our network currently affecting broadband, 4G and 5G services. We appreciate our customers' patience while we work to resolve this as soon as possible.”

They did not comment on the cause of the problem, or the timeframe in which they hope the issue can be fixed.

We’ll update this page with any more information that we receive from Vodafone.