Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has teased the launch of a new product on social media sending fans crazy.

Tim Cook jumped on X on Thursday (13 February) making a vague post about the "newest member of the family". It sent Apple fans into a speculation frenzy with all different ideas about what this mystery Apple product could be.

Mr Cook also gave us a date of the launch. His X post says, "Wednesday, February 19 #AppleLaunch," so at least we know exactly when the company plans to announce its new product.

It is highly likely that the new iPhone SE 4 will be launching - but there are other possibilities. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple would announce the iPhone SE 4 next week (which just so happens to have February 19), that could certainly be the direction Apple is going with this announcement, as the timing lines up perfectly.

The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to feature a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display, sharper 48MP camera and USB-C charging. It's also tipped to get a faster new A18 chip, which would mean support for Apple Intelligence.

However, Apple has reportedly been hard at work on a new HomePod device. The logo featured in Tim Cook's video gives off a HomePod look and feel, but that could be just a coincidence.

The colours of the logo used in the X post also gives MacBook Air M4 vibes, which is another Apple product that has been rumoured to launch in the near future. It's also possible that Apple will announce multiple products on February 19 - but we will have to wait and see.