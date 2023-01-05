The new feature will allow users to stay connected even if an internet connection is not available

WhatsApp is going to introduce a new feature which will allow users to stay connected 24/7.

The Meta-owned messaging app will allow users to connect to its servers even in the event of an internet shutdown or block. The newest move comes amid shutdowns in locations such as Iran, where protests are ongoing. Governments will often attempt to restrict the internet access of civilians during times of unrest to limit their ability to communicate and organise.

WhatsApp wrote of the new changes: “Our wish for 2023 is that these internet shutdowns never occur. Disruptions like we’ve seen in Iran for months on end deny people’s human rights and cut people off from receiving urgent help. Though in case these shutdowns continue, we hope this solution helps people wherever there is a need for secure and reliable communication.”

But how does the new system work? Here’s everything you need to know.

A new WhatsApp feature will allow users to message without an internet connection. (Credit: Getty Images)

How can I connect to WhatApp with no internet connection?

The new proxy server will allow users to connect from the settings in the WhatApp app. Users will need to enter the name of a proxy server in order to connect their device to the internet.

A range of proxy servers have already been set up for those who need to “communicate freely” across the world. WhatApp will also be giving information out to users which will instruct them on how they can also create their own proxy server.

While the feature has been rolled out with situation such as those in Iran in mind, it can also be used when closer to home. Therefore, if there are any internet connection issues on your device in the UK, you should be able to follow the proxy server process to reconnect to WhatsApp.

How do proxy servers work?

Proxy servers work as an alternative gateway to connect users to the site they are trying to access. The servers provide a connection between the two when an internet connection is not available.

The messages sent on WhatApp’s proxy servers will retain the normal end-to-end encryption seen in normal messaging. WhatApp said: “Connecting via proxy maintains the same high level of privacy and security that WhatsApp provides,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.