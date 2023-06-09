Meta-owned platform WhatsApp has been rolling out a flurry of constant updates, which has seen users edit messages and start group video calls on the app.

New features have even included the ability to create usernames such as those on fellow Meta app, Instagram, which will allow users to maintain their personal information. Now, a new feature has been released for a new way of communicating in WhatsApp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new update sees the formation of ‘Channels’, which will be useful for broadcast messaging. So what is this new update, when will it roll out and how can you use it? This is what you need to know.

WhatsApp has just announced a new feature that acts similar to a Twitter feed

What is Channels?

Channels will allow people to broadcast to their followers and allow them to receive important information from people and organisations within the app. This is more of a one-to-many feature, rather than a one-to-one chat, and is separate from the interpersonal communication that happens on WhatsApp.

Channels is a way for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers and polls to a group of people. Users can select different channels to follow and opt to find their hobbies, sports teams, updates from local officials. Essentially, Channels will mimic Twitter after the Musk owned platform has been at the heart of mass confusion and controversy.

How will Channels work?

Despite recent news WhatsApp was allegedly listening to people as they slept, the platform says privacy is their main concern and the new feature is aspiring to be “the most private broadcast service available”. As a result, following a channel won’t reveal your phone number to the other followers or the admin, and who you decide to follow is completely private. Channel history will only stay on devices for around 30 days and admins will also have the option to block screenshots and forwards from their channel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Admins may also have the option to decide who can follow their channel and whether they want their channel to be discoverable. However, as the aim of Channels is to reach a wide audience, they are not end-to-end encrypted - but the team are exploring the possibility of adding this to channels such as non-profits or health organisations. Channels, when released, will be able to be accessed via a new ‘Updates’ tab. WhatsApp said the tab would be “separate from your chats with family, friends, and communities.”

When will Channels be available?