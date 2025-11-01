After the mini-event today to preview it, the Simpsons Fortnite battle royale is almost ready to roll.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game is currently offline as it updates for the new game.

The map for the new Simpsons Fortnite game | Fortnite

The mini-event - Welcome, Our Alien Overlords - can be seen here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, as well as the mini-event preview, there have been teasers dropped online about what may be coming.

Fortnite has said: “80 players, all new Simpsons Map, so much new to explore soon! Where we droppin’ in Springfield?

“Watch Fortnite crash into Springfield! It’s a shameless corporate mashup you won’t want to miss...”

Fortnight went offline at 3.30pm UK time today and is likely to be back by 8.30pm (4.30pm on the US eastern coast).