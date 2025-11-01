When will the Simpsons Fortnite be ready to play? Game offline for Springfield update

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Flipped Overview Trailer
After the mini-event today to preview it, the Simpsons Fortnite battle royale is almost ready to roll.

The game is currently offline as it updates for the new game.

The map for the new Simpsons Fortnite gameplaceholder image
The map for the new Simpsons Fortnite game | Fortnite

The mini-event - Welcome, Our Alien Overlords - can be seen here:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So far, as well as the mini-event preview, there have been teasers dropped online about what may be coming.

Fortnite has said: “80 players, all new Simpsons Map, so much new to explore soon! Where we droppin’ in Springfield?

“Watch Fortnite crash into Springfield! It’s a shameless corporate mashup you won’t want to miss...”

Fortnight went offline at 3.30pm UK time today and is likely to be back by 8.30pm (4.30pm on the US eastern coast).

Related topics:Fortnite
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice