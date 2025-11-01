Is Fortnite down? When will Fortnite be back online? Why is Fortnite down?

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
Fortnite is due to go down for an update this afternoon.

The hugely popular online game is set to be taken offline after the Welcome, Our Alien Overlods live event today and is set to go down at 3.30pm UK time today (which is 11am on America’s east coast).

It could be offline for as long as five hours.

The v38 update will drop later today. At the moment Fortnite’s own monitor says all services should be working normally.

Website monitoring service DownDetector has already received almost 1,000 reports of Fortnite being offline, with some relating to the live event.

Users posted comments such as “Fortnite event not working can’t get on” and “Same for us here as well”.

