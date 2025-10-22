Why is Fortnite not working? Are servers down, when will it be back up - as DownDetector sees huge spike in server connection problems

Users are reporting issues with Fortnite this morning with DownDetector seeing a huge spike.

Issues started to be reported on DownDetector from 8am this morning (Wednesday 22 October). Issues are mainly due to server connection as this is 81% of the issues reported on the DownDetector website.

Fortnite users have expressed their frustration on X. One said: “I cant sleep and the fortnite servers are down what is even the point of anything anymore”.

Another added: “Fortnite Down time and FC servers not working like usual”. Fortnite downtime for update 37.51 began at 1am PDT / 4am EDT / 9am BST today on Wednesday, October 22. This has been revealed by a new tweet from @FortniteStatus.

It is reportedly due to a small update. According to reports downtime will last between one-and-a-half and two hours.

