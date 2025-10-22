Users are reporting issues with Fortnite this morning with DownDetector seeing a huge spike.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Issues started to be reported on DownDetector from 8am this morning (Wednesday 22 October). Issues are mainly due to server connection as this is 81% of the issues reported on the DownDetector website.

Fortnite users have expressed their frustration on X. One said: “I cant sleep and the fortnite servers are down what is even the point of anything anymore”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “Fortnite Down time and FC servers not working like usual”. Fortnite downtime for update 37.51 began at 1am PDT / 4am EDT / 9am BST today on Wednesday, October 22. This has been revealed by a new tweet from @FortniteStatus.

It is reportedly due to a small update. According to reports downtime will last between one-and-a-half and two hours.