Why is Fortnite not working? Are servers down, when will it be back up - as DownDetector sees huge spike in server connection problems
Issues started to be reported on DownDetector from 8am this morning (Wednesday 22 October). Issues are mainly due to server connection as this is 81% of the issues reported on the DownDetector website.
Fortnite users have expressed their frustration on X. One said: “I cant sleep and the fortnite servers are down what is even the point of anything anymore”.
Another added: “Fortnite Down time and FC servers not working like usual”. Fortnite downtime for update 37.51 began at 1am PDT / 4am EDT / 9am BST today on Wednesday, October 22. This has been revealed by a new tweet from @FortniteStatus.