It seems that EA has now gone down for users amid the Amazon Web Services internet outage today. (Photo: charnsitr - stock.adobe.com) | charnsitr - stock.adobe.com

It seems that EA has now gone down for users amid the Amazon Web Services internet outage today.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not clear whether the AWS outage is causing the issues to the EA app and its servers, but it is likely as many apps and websites have been affected today including Snapchat, Strava, HMRC. The problems with EA started to spikes just after 1pm today.

As of now 72% of the problems are due to sever connection, 21% with game play and just 7% with login. On X one user said: “@EA I can get onto sims but once I’m fully in the game it kicks me off the game completely. Is this down to the tech issues happening today?”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “EA FC 26 Servers are down on PS5, PS4, PC and Xbox. Players are facing login and server connection errors.”

It seems that EA has now gone down for users amid the Amazon Web Services internet outage today. (Photo: charnsitr - stock.adobe.com) | charnsitr - stock.adobe.com

EA is yet to comment on the issue and the cause. AWS’s engineers have been working since early this morning on resolving the problems at its Virginia site.

Some services are restored, others are still reporting problems. The UK’s tax office, HMRC, is now able to process login requests on its site again.

Canva, the online design and visual communication platform, reports that “the majority of functionality” has been recovered, but also warns that users may still see issues with downloading designs. However, Snapchat users are still having troubles with some not able to send messages or see locations.

Amazon says it has fixed the issue and services are recovering.