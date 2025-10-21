A major outage at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday 20 October disrupted a large portion of the internet, taking down apps and websites.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At about 07:11 GMT, Amazon’s cloud service experienced a major outage, meaning some of its systems stopped working, which disrupted many popular apps and websites, including banks, gaming platforms and entertainment services. The problem started in one of AWS’s main data centres in Virginia, its oldest and biggest site, after a technical update to the API – a connection between different computer programmes – of DynamoDB, a key cloud database service that stores user information and other important data for many online platforms.

The root cause appears to have been an error in the update that affected the Domain Name System (DNS), which helps apps find the correct server addresses. A DNS works like the internet’s phone book, turning website names into the numeric IP addresses that computers use to connect to servers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because of the DNS issue, apps could not find the IP address for DynamoDB’s API and were unable to connect. As DynamoDB went down, other AWS services also began to fail. In total, 113 services were affected by the outage. By 10:11 GMT, Amazon said that all AWS returned to normal operations, but there was a backlog “of messages that they will finish processing over the next few hours”.

A major outage at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday 20 October disrupted a large portion of the internet, taking down apps and websites. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The outage affected dozens of websites, including Snapchat, Pinterest and Apple TV, according to Downdetector. Other communication apps were also affected including: WhatsApp, Signal, Zoom and Slack; gaming services such as Roblox, Fortnite and Xbox; and places like Starbucks. Etsy also experienced issues.

In the United States, people were having issues with financial apps too, including Venmo. Some users said their Ring doorbells and Alexa speakers stopped working.

When AWS had its outage, it was not just Amazon’s tools that were affected. Thousands of other companies that use AWS for storage, databases or web hosting were also hit. These companies include many major apps that rely on AWS to run key parts of their systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AWS acknowledged the outage and said engineers were “immediately engaged” to fix the problem. The company said it would publish a detailed post-event summary explaining what happened. It added that the outage had been resolved as of Monday evening.