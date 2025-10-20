A fake Snapchat warning message is going viral amid the app going down today due to the Amazon Web Services internet outage.

Snapchat was one of the many apps and websites affected by the AMS outage today (Monday 20 October). Snapchat users were unable to login, send messages and see locations of their friends on the app.

Now, there is a viral fake message being circulated that accounts will be suspended. The message reads: “Official warning from Snapchat management. Starting tonight, all accounts that don't send this message to 20 people within 2 hours will be automatically suspended!

“Confirmed by the support team due to a new update to the Terms of Use. Send it before you lose your account!”

Many on X are asking Snapchat Support whether the message is true. Snapchat has issued no official statement or policy update related to this claim. Users are advised not to forward such messages and ignore or report them as spam.

Users are always advised to verify updates only through Snapchat’s official website or verified accounts. Snapchat has only posted one statement about the outage issue, and it reads: “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues - hang tight, we’re looking into it!“.

After a second spike of Snapchat problems today on DownDetector, it seems reports are now falling back down to below 10,000 again. But this means users are still encountering problems.

One wrote on DownDetector: “Got friends messaging me and I get the notification but when I click on it it disappears”. Another added: “Been down all day”.

Amazon Web Services told users it was investigating errors with its service in northern Virginia data centres. It later confirmed the cause of the problem was the connection between customers and one of its services wasn't working, which caused a ripple effect.

Since then, many online services including Lloyds Bank have been coming back online, while apps like Duolingo have started to remove error messages for users. Users are still waiting for Snapchat to get back to normal.