Octopus Energy’s app seems to be experiencing access issues for some users today with it “crashing”.

According to DownDetector’s live graph, reports began rising noticeably around 5am this morning (Tuesday 21 October). Users are also posting about disruptions on social media.

One user posted on X at around 6am: “@OctopusEnergy The Octopus energy app is crashing within about 2 seconds of opening it. Have tried reinstalling etc and still getting the same problem. Not ideal when you have to control your heat pump through the app!”

Another said: “@OctopusEnergy hi octopus I'm not sure your aware but there are major issues with the app I can't load the app up and it comes up with this others can't either”. Currently on DownDetector 53% of the problems reported are down to login, and 44% are down to the website.

The issues are arising after the major Amazon Web Services outage yesterday (Monday 20 October). Octopus Energy was not a firm affected yesterday by the outage, and it has not made a statement on the issues today. Currently it is not known if the problems today are linked to the AWS problems yesterday.

Amazon Web Services says it has fixed the underlying cause - but many of the world's biggest websites will be reeling from the outage. The root of the problem was a malfunction at Amazon Web Services, the tech giant's cloud computing division, whose infrastructure underpins millions of large companies' websites and platforms.