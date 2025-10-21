The popular social media app Snapchat experienced technical difficulties on Monday 20 October and shut down, due to the Amazon Web Services outage.

Thousands of users were unable to login on Snapchat, send messages or see locations. Some users lost all of their friends on the app due to deleting and re-installing it.

The issues persisted yesterday (Monday 20 October) due to the AWS outage. The outage affected companies as varied as Roblox, Zoom, Coinbase, HMRC and even banking services like Lloyds, Bank of Scotland and Halifax.

AWS now says its cloud division has "returned to normal operations" and Downdetector reports of AWS issues have trailed off. It says it has fixed the underlying cause - but many of the world's biggest websites will be reeling from the outage.

There were still spikes of problems with Snapchat yesterday evening at around 7pm. However, this morning on DownDetector it seems that the problems with Snapchat have ended. If users persist with problems it is advised to contact Snapchat Support.

At around 1:30am this morning (Tuesday 21 October) Snapchat Support posted on X: “The issue has been fixed! If you're still having trouble, please let us know. Happy Snapping!”.

Some users are commenting that they still have issues. One said: “Still the same error, nothing is loading and I can't add friends.“ Another said: “Hello, I’m not able to view content on my public profile. Just shows as black squares when attempting to view.”

Most problems seem to have resolved, but due to how big the outage was it may take some time for everyone’s accounts to get back to normal.