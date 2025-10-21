Nationwide customers are reporting problems with online banking this morning.

DownDetector has seen a huge spike in users reporting problems with Nationwide since 9am this morning (Tuesday 21 October). On the site it shows 48% of people have reported the problem as to do with mobile banking, and 39% have said there are issues with online banking.

One user commented: “Unable to access Nationwide online banking. Says they appear to be experiencing technical problems. 21 October 2025 in Wales UK.”

Nationwide has not yet commented on the issue. It come after the huge Amazon Web Services outage yesterday (Monday 20 October) which brought down many popular apps and websites including Snapchat, HMRC, Ring Doorbell, Strava.

It is has not been confirmed whether Nationwide’s issues today are linked to this. Amazon Web Services says it has fixed the underlying cause - but many of the world's biggest websites will be reeling from the outage.

The root of the problem was a malfunction at Amazon Web Services, the tech giant's cloud computing division, whose infrastructure underpins millions of large companies' websites and platforms. AWS now says its cloud division has "returned to normal operations" and Downdetector reports of AWS issues have trailed off.