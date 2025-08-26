Is Fortnite down? Game is 'under maintenance' for version 37.10 update
At the moment scheduled maintenance is taking place for the v37.10 update.
Programmer Epic Games has said that while the website is still running, game services, the log-in, parties, friends and messaging, voice chat, matchmaking, stats and leaderboards, the shop and the Fortnite Crew are all “under maintenance”.
The work is scheduled, in UK time, to last from 9am to 10.30am. Website services tracking website DownDetector has seen dozens of people report faults with Fortnite.
The new Fortnite Battle pass was released on August 7, when the Chapter 6 Season 4 was installed.