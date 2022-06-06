The highly anticipated annual event has been used to showcase new Apple software and products for more than 20 years

For fans of Apple products, the company’s annual worldwide developers’ conference (WWDC) is a cause for excitement.

Since the 1980s, the event has been used to showcase new software and technologies in the macOS, iOS , iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS families as well as other Apple software.

For the last 20 years, the conference has also been used as a major launchpad for new Apple products.

So, it’s no surprise that it’s one of the key events of the year for all technology enthusiasts.

But, just what is WWDC, when is this year’s event, what can you expect from it and how can you watch it here in the UK?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is WWDC?

The Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is an annual event held by Apple, and is the first chance for tech lovers to learn what new software is being released by the company - and therefore what they can expect from Apple products in the future.

The event, which is highly anticipated around the world, is typically used by the California firm to introduce new versions of the software that powers its most popular devices – the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac computers.

It has previously been held at locations across America, but since 2020 has been an online-only event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What could be revealed by Apple during the event?

It is thought by tech experts that Apple could unveil its first pair of smartglasses or an augmented reality headset during this year’s event.

The company behind the ever-popular iPhone has long been rumoured to be working on a mixed reality wearable device, which would enable users to see virtual items overlaid on the real world in front of them.

Reports from the US suggest Apple could use the event to preview the device for the first time and also showcase a new dedicated software platform said to be called RealityOS.

This year, there have been suggestions that some new MacBook laptops could also be announced at WWDC, as well as a second-generation Apple-own computer chip, the M2, to boost performance for the new range of computers.

The first look at new software can often also be used to offer a hint of what the next generation of Apple hardware – such as the iPhone 14 – will be like.

The release of the iPhone 14 is expected to be announced later this year.

It is also thought that Apple may use the conference to further discuss their new range of accessibility tools which have been designed to make their devices easier to use for those with disabilities, and were announced last month.

Discussions about user privacy, which has been another recent focus for the company, could also be held.

What time is WWDC?

The conference begins at 6pm UK time on Monday 6 June 2022.

How can I watch WWDC in the UK?

The event is being livestreamed on Apple’s website, and is set to be opened by a keynote from Apple chief executive, Tim Cook.

That means all you have to do to be able to watch the event is visit the official Apple website .