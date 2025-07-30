Temu requests fewest permissions, says Which?

A latest independent investigation by Which?, the UK’s leading consumer advocacy organization, has recognized Temu as the least intrusive app among 20 of the most popular applications in the UK, based on the number of device permissions requested.

In this study of 20 apps that operate in the UK, Temu was found to request the fewest user permissions.

The study evaluated apps across a range of categories — including shopping, social media, health, and smart home — and featured platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Amazon, and AliExpress.

The assessment focused on the number of permissions each app requests on Android devices, as well as how many of those are classified as “risky” due to their potentially invasive nature.

Temu requested just 12 permissions in total — the fewest of all apps tested. By comparison, other apps requested as many as 91 permissions, with several requiring access to the microphone and files.

