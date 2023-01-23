The now famous locomotive first entered service in February 1923

This year marks 100 years since one the world’s most famous locomotives, The Flying Scotsman , was first built. In celebration of this historic milestone, the train will be visiting various heritage railways and taking part in a number of day excursions so fans can catch a glimpse of it for themselves.

The express passenger train first entered service on 24 February 1903. It was designed by chief engineer Nigel Gresley and built at Doncaster’s London North Eastern Railway works , known locally in South Yorkshire as the Plant, however, it is now owned by the National Railway Museum.

Advertisement

Along with visits to railways across the country, there will also be a programme of events happening at the National Railway Museum in York, North Yorkshire , to mark 100 years since the first journey of the famous train. All of these events will begin in March, with the full programme running until December.

So, just where will The Flying Scotsman be and when and how can you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

It has been 100 years since the famous Flying Scotsman first entered service, and to celebrate a centenary tour of events is planned across the country.

What events will be happening to mark the Flying Scotsman centenary?

Advertisement

Visitors to the National Railway Museum will be able to discover new stories about Flying Scotsman in their special centenary exhibition. Guests will travel through time and share the engine’s greatest moments in a brand-new cutting-edge VR experience also, so they can feel what it was like to travel on one of those maiden journeys.

An exhibition, called Flying Scotsman: 100 Years, 100 Voices, will also be on display. It will showcase documents, photographs and stories from the museum’s archives as well as from a recent public call-out. All tell a story of people whose lives have been impacted by the locomotive.

Where is the Flying Scotsman today, and where will it be visiting in future?

Here is the full programme of where the Flying Scotsman will be visiting, including excursions, day trips and month long visits to heritage railways.

Advertisement

Please note that scheduled dates may be subject to change and new events will be announced throughout the year. We’ll update this article with any new information we receive throughout the year.

Below is the current schedule for events, correct at the time of publishing on Monday 23 January.

Advertisement

March 1-25 - Flying Scotsman at East Lancashire Railway

April 1-23 – Flying Scotsman on display at the National Railway Museum, York

April 30 - Flying Scotsman excursion at Royal Duchy, from Bristol Temple Meads, Yatton and Taunton to Devon and Cornwall.

May 1- 24 – Flying Scotsman to spend a month at the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway on heritage workings

June 7 - Flying Scotsman excursion at Cardiff Express through the Thames Valley and along the river Severn

June 10 - Flying Scotsman excursion in Chesireman, from London to Chester and back again.

June 17 - Flying Scotsman excursion to Portsmouth Flyer, from London to Portsmouth and back.

June 21 - Flying Scotsman excursion to Salisbury Express, from London to Salisbury and back.

June 30 – July 4 – return excursion along the East Coast Main Line between London, York and Edinburgh

June 24 - Flying Scotsman excursion to Great Yarmouth, from London to Yarmouth and back again.

July 9, August 6 and September 10 – The Waverley excursion along the Settle to Carlisle line via York, Leeds, Keighley and Skipton

August 24 - September 3 - Flying Scotsman at Bluebell Railway in East Sussex.

September 10 - Flying Scotsman excursion to Waverley, travelling on the Settle & Carlisle Railway, one of the most famous railway routes in Britain

October 14 – The Hadrian excursion along the Settle to Carlisle line via York and Leeds

December 16 – Flying Scotsman to spend two weeks in light steam at Locomotion in Darlington

How can I get tickets to the Flying Scotsman centenary events?