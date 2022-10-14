The Flying Scotsman is one of the most well known steam trains in the world

The Flying Scotsman is set to be put on show at King’s Cross station in London ahead of a series of events to celebrate its 100 year anniversary.

The iconic locomotive is expected to be showcased in a number of railway stations around the country in months to come.

But why is the Flying Scotsman so famous and where was it originally built?

Here is everything you need to know.

The locomotive engine the Flying Scotsman leaving King’s Cross Station in 1929 (Getty Images)

When was the Flying Scotsman made?

The Flying Scotsman was first built in 1923. When it first started it was just another of Sir Nigel Gresley’s A1 class of locomotives but it is now amongst the most famous locomotives in history.

Where was the Flying Scotsman built?

The Flying Scotsman story began at Doncaster railway works in South Yorkshire. It is reported by the Railway Museum that the Locomotive cost £7,944 to build. The locomotive is 70 feet long and weighs a total of 96 tonnes.

In February 1923 the Flying Scotsman made its first ever journey and by doing so it became the first locomotive to set off on the newly formed London and Northern Eastern Railway (LNER). The Flying Scotsman became one of the most powerful locomotives to be used by LNER of its time.

Why is the Flying Scotsman so famous?

The iconic locomotive first rose to fame in 1924 when it was selected to appear at the British Empire Exhibition in London. It was during this time that the loco was renumbered 4472 and first given the name Flying Scotsman. The name originates from the London to Edinburgh rails service at 10am which started in 1862.

The Flying Scotsman became a household name after appearing in in the British Empire Exhibition and it gained more fame after appearing in a number of publicity events for LNER in the late 1920s.

In 1928 a moderation was made to the vehicles corridor which meant that a new crew would be able to take over the service without the locomotive having to stop, as a result of this the vehicle became the first ever non stop service from London to Edinburgh.

Six years later in 1934, The Scotsman made further history by becoming the first locomotive in UK history to reach 100mph.

What colour is the Flying Scotsman

When the Flying Scotsman was built in 1923 it had been painted in Apple Green as it was the customary colour for all LNER locomotives. However during World War II the Scotsman was painted in black to symbolise the war that was taking place around the world.

British Railways was formed three years after the war in 1948 and rail travel in England was nationalised. During this period the Scotsman was painted blue for a time before being repainted BR green.

Is the Flying Scotsman still used today?

The Flying Scotsman was retired by British Rail in 1963. By this time the vehicle had been modified a great deal to improve its performance however, by the 1960s steam engines were viewed as old fashioned and many of them had already been replaced by their diesel counterparts.

Who currently owns the Flying Scotsman?

The Flying Scotsman is currently owned by the National Railway Museum in York but it is maintained by Riley & Son LTD which is based in Heywood in Greater Manchester.

What will happen on the Flying Scotsman’s 100 year anniversary?

The iconic steam engine is expected to visit railway stations around the UK and spend time at the National Railway Museum as part of plans to commemorate its 100 year anniversary.

The National Railway Museum has confirmed that the Doncaster Loco will visit London’s King Cross Station on 15 October and 16 October. The Flying Scotsman will be situated at platform 8 and those who have purchased tickets will be able to take a picture with the iconic nameplate. A ticket will give you 10 minutes on the platform and you will also receive a souvenir ticket to mark the occasion.

Tickets for the platform have sold out; however, there will be a pop up store in Kings Cross station offering a host of special souvenirs to mark the event.