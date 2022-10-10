16 men’s teams and eight women’s teams will compete for a place in the Rugby League World Cup final 2021

Postponed from 2021, the Rugby League World Cup is set to take place this autumn with England hosting the men, women and wheelchair tournaments.

Australia are entering as the current holders of the men’s trophy while New Zealand will be the defending champions in the women’s. France will be defending their trophy in the wheelchair tournament and are still the number one ranked team in Rugby League while England are ranked second.

While playing in any World Cup is a special occasion, this year will be even more momentous for the Welsh prop Anthony Walker who was forced to retire just days before the previous World Cup after he was diagnosed with a fatal brain condition.

After undergoing radiotherapy for two years, he was given the all-clear by Rugby Football League to make a return to the field and after playing for both Bradford Bulls and Widnes Vikings since his return, he will now make his international return as he prepares for the upcoming competition.

Speaking to the BBC, Walker said: “It’s been a crazy five years really, a bit of a rollercoaster but I’ve come back to where it ended.

When I came back playing two years ago, this was my goal to get back into that World Cup squad.”

Here is all you need to know about how to follow Anthony Walker and the other squads in this year’s Rugby League World Cup...

When does the Rugby League World Cup start?

The World Cup will start this weekend, Saturday 15 October 2022, with a fixture between England and Samoa at 2.30pm BST.

There will be three match weeks before the quarter final stage on the first weekend in November. The final will then take place as a double header with the women’s match preceding the men’s final on Saturday 19 November 2022.

England’s Leah Burke celebrates scoring for team side St Helens

Which nations are competing in the Rugby League World Cup?

Here are all the teams in the men’s competition:

Group A: England, France, Greece, Samoa

England, France, Greece, Samoa Group B : Australia, Fiji, Italy, Scotland

: Australia, Fiji, Italy, Scotland Group C : Ireland, Jamaica, Lebanon, New Zealand

: Ireland, Jamaica, Lebanon, New Zealand Group D: Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea, Wales, Tonga

Here are the teams in the women’s competition:

Group A : England, Brazil, Canada, Papua New Guinea

: England, Brazil, Canada, Papua New Guinea Group B: Australia, Cook Islands, France, New Zealand

How to buy tickets for Rugby League World Cup?

Tickets are still available to purchase through the Rugby League World Cup website. Those wishing to buy will need to set up a free account with RLWS202.

Pricing will vary depending on whether you are watching a men’s, women’s or double header fixture.

All matches are available to watch across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer for those unable to attend the grounds.

When are the fixtures for Rugby League World Cup?

Men’s Round 1:

Saturday 15 October: England v Samoa, 2.30pm BST - St James’ Park, Newcastle

Saturday 15 October: Australia v Fiji, 7.30pm BST - Headingley, Leeds

Sunday 16 October: Scotland v Italy, 2.30pm BST - Kingston Park, Newcastle

Sunday 16 October: Jamaica v Ireland, 5pm BST - Headingley, Leeds

Sunday 16 October: New Zealand v Lebanon, 7.30pm BST - Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington

Monday 17 October: France v Greece, 7.30pm BST - Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster

Tuesday 18 October: Tonga v Papua New Guinea, 7.30pm BST - Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens

Wednesday 19 October: Wales v Cook Islands, 7.30pm BST - Leigh Sports Village

Men’s Round 2:

Friday 21 October: Australia v Scotland, 7.30pm BST - Coventry Building Society Arena

Saturday 22 October: Fiji v Italy, 2.30pm BST - Kingston Park, Newcastle

Saturday 22 October: England v France, 5pm BST - University of Bolton Stadium

Saturday 22 October: New Zealand v Jamaica, 2.30pm BST - MKM Stadium, Hull

Sunday 23 October: Samoa v Greece, 5pm BST - Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster

Monday 24 October: Tonga v Wales, 7.30pm BST - Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens

Tuesday 25 October: Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands, 7.30pm BST - Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington

Men’s Round 3:

Friday 28 October: New Zealand v Ireland, 7.30pm BST - Headingley

Saturday 29 October: England v Greece, 2.30pm BST - Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Saturday 29 October: Fiji v Scotland, 5pm BST - Kingston Park. Newcastle

Saturday 29 October: Australia v Italy, 7.30pm BST - Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens

Sunday 30 October: Lebanon v Jamaica, 12pm GMT - Leigh Sports Village

Sunday 30 October: Tonga v Cook Islands, 2.30pm GMT - Cook Islands

Sunday 30 October: Samoa v France, 5pm GMT - Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington

Monday 31 October: Papua New Guinea v Wales, 7.30pm GMT - Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster

Men’s Quarter-finals:

Friday 4 November: Group B Winner v Group C Runner-Up, 7.30pm GMT - John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield

Saturday 5 November: Group A Winner v Group D Runner-up, 2.30pm GMT - DW Stadium, Wigan

Saturday 5 November: Group C Winner v Group B Runner-up, 7.30pm GMT - MKM Stadium, Hull

Sunday 6 November: Group D Winner v Group A Runner-up, 2.30pm GMT - Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington

Men’s Semi-finals:

Friday 11 November: Winner QF1 v Winner QF3, 7.45pm GMT - Elland Road, Leeds

Saturday 12 November: Winner QF2 v Winner QF4, 2.30pm GMT - The Emirates, London

Men’s Final: Saturday 19 November, 4pm GMT, Old Trafford, Manchester

Women’s Round 1:

Tuesday 1 November: England v Brazil, 2.30pm GMT - Headingley Stadium, Leeds

Tuesday 1 November: Papua New Guinea v Canada, 5pm GMT - Headingley Stadium, Leeds

Wednesday 2 November: New Zealand v France, 5pm GMT - LNER Community Stadium, York

Wednesday 2 November: Australia v Cook Islands, 7.30pm GMT - LNER Community Stadium, York

Women’s Round 2:

Saturday 5 November: England v Canada, 12pm GMT - DW Stadium, Wigan

Saturday 5 November: Papua New Guinea v Brazil, 5pm GMT - MKM Stadium, Hull

Sunday 6 November: New Zealand v Cook Islands, 5pm GMT - LNER Stadium, York

Sunday 6 November: Australia v France, 7.30pm GMT - LNER Community Stadium, York

Women’s Round 3:

Wednesday 3 November: Canada v Brazil, 5pm GMT - Headingley Stadium, Leeds

Wednesday 3 November: England v Papua New Guinea, 7.30pm GMT - Headingley Stadium, Leeds

Thursday 10 November: France v Cook Islands, 5pm GMT - LNER Community Stadium, York

Thursday 10 November: Australia v New Zealand, 7.30pm GMT - LNER Community Stadium, York

Women’s Semi-finals:

Monday 14 November: Group B winner v Group A runner-up, 5pm GMT - LNER Community Stadium

Monday 14 November: Group A winner v Group B runner-up, 7.30pm GMT - LNER Community Stadium