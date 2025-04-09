The Joy of Missing Out (JOMO): Almost Half of Brits Say They Feel the Happiest When Plans are Cancelled, and they Get to Stay at Home

Top 10 list of Britain's favourite wins

Little pleasures can be hard to find in the midst of everyday routine and the pressure of a draining social battery and costly activities can start to get in the way. But new research has revealed that enjoyment doesn't have to come from a full social calendar, it can also be found in the simplest home comforts.

The new study by tombola has revealed that almost half (41%) of Brits secretly enjoy social plans being cancelled saying it is one of the best ‘little wins’ in life.

This comes as Brits say they also feel happiest at home – with two in five (42%) saying they feel the most joy when in their own abode, doing absolutely nothing.

The findings align with a new social media trend called JOMO, which stands for the Joy of Missing Out. The term 'JOMO’ clocked in over 15,000 Google searches over the last month in the UK after it started trending on platforms like TikTok.

But what other ‘little wins’ do Brits appreciate the most? These were the top answers, ranked:

Having social plans cancelled when you didn't want to go anyway: 41% Finding forgotten money in your coat pocket: 37% Securing a bargain from the 'reduced' section at the supermarket: 34% Seeing a parking space free up just as you pull into the car park: 27% Waking up in the night only to realise you've got more time to sleep: 26%

Surprisingly, cancelled social plans actually ranked higher than finding forgotten money in your coat pocket (37%) or seeing a free parking space (27%).

When asked where people feel the most joy, Brits say being in the comfort of their own home trumps a night out, with 42% stating they feel their happiest in their own abode doing absolutely nothing. This tops being in nature (29%) or even being on holiday (10%).

Daily Feel-Good Freebies

To delve more into what brings Brits joy, the study also uncovered the top feel-good moments that cost nothing at all.

The home truly does seem to be where the heart is as the study found that when participants were asked what day to day moments bring them the most joy, they ranked ‘getting into bed with fresh bedding’ at the top of the list (54%), followed by having ‘a clean and tidy house’ (50%).

Getting into bed with fresh bedding: 54% A clean and tidy house: 50% Waking up after a good night’s sleep: 37% The first sip of tea / coffee in the morning: 35% Having free time on a weekend: 31%

Waking up after a good night's sleep, respectively came in third place (37%), with that first sip of coffee/tea in the morning (35%) and having free time on a weekend (31%) rounding up the top five ranking.

How Often Do Brits Experience Life's ‘Little Wins’?

One of the most common ‘little wins’ Brits experience is ‘waking up in the night to realise you’ve got more sleep time to go’ with more than two in five Brits (41%) experiencing this at least ‘once a week’.

Are we a nation of bargain loving Brits? We actually might be, with more than a third (34%) of Britons’ favourite little life win being securing a yellow sticker item in the 'reduced' section when food shopping. Amazingly, more than a quarter (26%) experience this at least once a week or more.

Couples in the UK – it may be time to up your romantic game! Also discovered in the survey was that a quarter of Brits (25%) admit to never receiving an unexpected gift from a partner, something that should typically bring us joy but clearly doesn’t happen enough for some.

To delve deeper into why life's little wins are so important, tombola teamed up with Empowerment Coach and Joy Queen, Cat Googe.

“When life is feeling challenging and happiness feels out of reach, it can be a real stretch to choose to do the things that you know make you feel good. If you’re feeling stuck, your ability to make choices that support you are compromised so you’re at risk of staying exactly where you are.

“I always advise people to start small. Choose one or two simple things that you know put a smile on your face, do them daily, and notice how you feel. Even if it lifts you up by just a fraction, you are taking action. That is what is key, as 50% of our happiness is genetics, 10% circumstances and 40% is our intentional activity.

“So, by taking intentional action every day, you get to increase your happiness and experience small daily wins which help improve your emotional wellbeing. Focusing on things you are grateful for is a great route to expanding your happiness and welcoming in more "feel good" moments in life. I like to encourage my clients to look for pockets of joy in every day and to seek them in the simplest things.”

Samantha Wilcox, Organic Manager at tombola said:

“Our recent study has really highlighted how much joy can come from life’s tiniest triumphs. Whether it’s finding a forgotten fiver in your coat pocket, landing a perfect round number at the petrol pump, or that sweet relief when plans you never wanted to attend get cancelled — these moments deserve their own fanfare.

“They remind us that happiness isn’t just in the big milestones, but in the small, silly victories we often overlook.

“Celebrating these wins helps us appreciate the everyday, and frankly, who doesn’t love a guilt-free night in!”

