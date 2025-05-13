These are the most confusing Gen Z phrases in 2025, according to Google searches

These are the most confusing Gen Z phrases in 2025

Slang plays a central role in how younger generations communicate today. Words like "Aura Points," "Rizz," and "Mid" have moved from online spaces into everyday conversations, pushed along by memes and social media trends. But which terms are people most confused by?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research team at SlotsCalendar conducted a study to reveal which Gen Z phrases are leaving people the most baffled online. To do this, they analysed Google search data, focusing on how frequently users looked up the meanings of various Gen Z slang terms. Specifically, the team tracked global search volumes for two types of queries: “what does [Gen Z phrase]” and “[Gen Z phrase] meaning.” This allowed them to gauge which terms are generating the most confusion and curiosity around the world.

In total, 75 popular phrases were included in the analysis, many of which are commonly used across social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter). The phrases were then ranked according to the total number of global searches, with the most searched-for phrase taking the top spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most confusing Gen Z slang term of 2025 is “Pookie,” according to search data, with over 1.36 million people looking it up online. Typically used as a cute nickname for a partner or close friend, the word’s popularity may come from its widespread use on TikTok and in viral clips, where it’s used ironically, affectionately, or both. Its tone is deliberately childish, which may add to its confusion for older audiences unfamiliar with how Gen Z blends humour with sincerity.

“Bet” came second with just over 1.1 million searches. It’s used to show agreement or acceptance, similar to saying “okay” or “sure.” The phrase has been around for years in Black American English but has recently been picked up by wider online culture, especially on Twitter and TikTok. Its short, confident delivery seems to suit fast-paced online conversations.

In third place is “Mother,” attracting 1.08 million searches. Despite its familiar form, it doesn’t refer to a parent. Instead, it’s used to describe a woman, usually a celebrity or influencer, who’s admired or seen as iconic. It’s often used in fan communities and can carry an exaggerated, camp tone. The confusion likely comes from its literal meaning, which doesn’t match how it’s used in social posts.

“Real,” in fourth place with 749,940 searches, is often used to express emotional alignment. When someone says “real,” they’re signaling that something resonates with them or reflects their experience. It’s part of a broader trend of flattening emotional expression into quick, minimalist language, often paired with images or videos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fit,” a shortened form of “outfit,” is fifth with 708,400 searches. It’s been popular in UK slang for years but has since gone global, especially on Instagram and TikTok where “fit checks” and fashion breakdowns are common. Its simplicity can make it easy to misinterpret if you don’t see it in context.

“Sigma,” sixth with 619,320 searches, refers to a “lone wolf” type of masculinity, often associated with self-reliance and detachment. It’s positioned as a counter to the more traditional “alpha male” stereotype. The term has spread across TikTok, YouTube, and Reddit, often in short clips that promote self-help or social hierarchy commentary. Its ideological undertones make it more complex than other slang terms on the list.

Seventh is “Ratio,” which drew 607,620 searches. On platforms like X (formerly Twitter), a post is said to be “ratioed” if it gets more replies than likes, usually indicating backlash or disagreement. The term is now used more broadly to signify social disapproval. It reflects how public perception is judged numerically on social media.

The phrase “On God,” with 576,620 searches, sits in eighth. It’s used to affirm that someone is being serious or truthful, similar to saying “I swear.” While common in American slang, its religious phrasing may be confusing for those outside that context or for non-native speakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cringe,” ninth at 454,370 searches, isn’t new but has taken on renewed cultural weight. It’s used to call out awkward, embarrassing, or outdated behavior, especially in internet culture. Its surge in searches suggests people still struggle to pin down when and why something is labeled cringe, as the term is often subjective.

Closely following is “Sleep On,” with 453,120 searches. It means to underestimate or overlook someone or something, often used to highlight underrated talent. The phrase encourages people to pay attention before it’s too late. It’s frequently used in music, sports, and influencer contexts.

Top 30 most confusing Gen Z phrases in 2025:

Rank Slang term Meaning Google searches 1 Pookie Cute nickname (partner/friend) 1,362,200 2 Bet Affirmative; “okay” or “sure” 1,100,730 3 Mother Admired woman; icon 1,079,620 4 Real Authentic; relatable 749,940 5 Fit Outfit 708,400 6 Sigma Lone wolf mentality 619,320 7 Ratio Replies > Likes (often bad) 607,620 8 On God Swear; very serious 576,620 9 Cringe Embarrassing or awkward 454,370 10 Sleep On Underestimate 453,120 11 Rizz Flirting skill; charisma 428,500 12 Skibidi Viral nonsense phrase 411,000 13 Bop Good song 375,000 14 Cap Lie 360,430 15 Huzz Derogatory term, like “hoes” 356,000 16 NPC Boring/unoriginal person 338,120 17 Slay Succeed or look amazing 337,670 18 Gyatt Slang for someone with curves 275,000 19 Iykyk “If you know, you know” 273,100 20 Ghosting Disappearing from contact 268,190 21 Simp Overly eager or submissive in romance 250,300 22 Crash Out Act impulsively 241,500 23 Ick Turn-off 226,600 24 Delulu Funny way to say “delusional” 209,100 25 Lock In Focus up; commit 200,390 26 Zesty Sassy or flamboyant 199,700 27 Sus Suspicious 199,500 28 Tweaking Acting wild or irrational 171,600 29 Flex Show off 165,260 30 Heated Angry 162,320