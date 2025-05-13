These are the most confusing Gen Z phrases in 2025, according to Google searches
The research team at SlotsCalendar conducted a study to reveal which Gen Z phrases are leaving people the most baffled online. To do this, they analysed Google search data, focusing on how frequently users looked up the meanings of various Gen Z slang terms. Specifically, the team tracked global search volumes for two types of queries: “what does [Gen Z phrase]” and “[Gen Z phrase] meaning.” This allowed them to gauge which terms are generating the most confusion and curiosity around the world.
In total, 75 popular phrases were included in the analysis, many of which are commonly used across social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter). The phrases were then ranked according to the total number of global searches, with the most searched-for phrase taking the top spot.
The most confusing Gen Z slang term of 2025 is “Pookie,” according to search data, with over 1.36 million people looking it up online. Typically used as a cute nickname for a partner or close friend, the word’s popularity may come from its widespread use on TikTok and in viral clips, where it’s used ironically, affectionately, or both. Its tone is deliberately childish, which may add to its confusion for older audiences unfamiliar with how Gen Z blends humour with sincerity.
“Bet” came second with just over 1.1 million searches. It’s used to show agreement or acceptance, similar to saying “okay” or “sure.” The phrase has been around for years in Black American English but has recently been picked up by wider online culture, especially on Twitter and TikTok. Its short, confident delivery seems to suit fast-paced online conversations.
In third place is “Mother,” attracting 1.08 million searches. Despite its familiar form, it doesn’t refer to a parent. Instead, it’s used to describe a woman, usually a celebrity or influencer, who’s admired or seen as iconic. It’s often used in fan communities and can carry an exaggerated, camp tone. The confusion likely comes from its literal meaning, which doesn’t match how it’s used in social posts.
“Real,” in fourth place with 749,940 searches, is often used to express emotional alignment. When someone says “real,” they’re signaling that something resonates with them or reflects their experience. It’s part of a broader trend of flattening emotional expression into quick, minimalist language, often paired with images or videos.
“Fit,” a shortened form of “outfit,” is fifth with 708,400 searches. It’s been popular in UK slang for years but has since gone global, especially on Instagram and TikTok where “fit checks” and fashion breakdowns are common. Its simplicity can make it easy to misinterpret if you don’t see it in context.
“Sigma,” sixth with 619,320 searches, refers to a “lone wolf” type of masculinity, often associated with self-reliance and detachment. It’s positioned as a counter to the more traditional “alpha male” stereotype. The term has spread across TikTok, YouTube, and Reddit, often in short clips that promote self-help or social hierarchy commentary. Its ideological undertones make it more complex than other slang terms on the list.
Seventh is “Ratio,” which drew 607,620 searches. On platforms like X (formerly Twitter), a post is said to be “ratioed” if it gets more replies than likes, usually indicating backlash or disagreement. The term is now used more broadly to signify social disapproval. It reflects how public perception is judged numerically on social media.
The phrase “On God,” with 576,620 searches, sits in eighth. It’s used to affirm that someone is being serious or truthful, similar to saying “I swear.” While common in American slang, its religious phrasing may be confusing for those outside that context or for non-native speakers.
“Cringe,” ninth at 454,370 searches, isn’t new but has taken on renewed cultural weight. It’s used to call out awkward, embarrassing, or outdated behavior, especially in internet culture. Its surge in searches suggests people still struggle to pin down when and why something is labeled cringe, as the term is often subjective.
Closely following is “Sleep On,” with 453,120 searches. It means to underestimate or overlook someone or something, often used to highlight underrated talent. The phrase encourages people to pay attention before it’s too late. It’s frequently used in music, sports, and influencer contexts.
Top 30 most confusing Gen Z phrases in 2025:
|Rank
|Slang term
|Meaning
|Google searches
|1
|Pookie
|Cute nickname (partner/friend)
|1,362,200
|2
|Bet
|Affirmative; “okay” or “sure”
|1,100,730
|3
|Mother
|Admired woman; icon
|1,079,620
|4
|Real
|Authentic; relatable
|749,940
|5
|Fit
|Outfit
|708,400
|6
|Sigma
|Lone wolf mentality
|619,320
|7
|Ratio
|Replies > Likes (often bad)
|607,620
|8
|On God
|Swear; very serious
|576,620
|9
|Cringe
|Embarrassing or awkward
|454,370
|10
|Sleep On
|Underestimate
|453,120
|11
|Rizz
|Flirting skill; charisma
|428,500
|12
|Skibidi
|Viral nonsense phrase
|411,000
|13
|Bop
|Good song
|375,000
|14
|Cap
|Lie
|360,430
|15
|Huzz
|Derogatory term, like “hoes”
|356,000
|16
|NPC
|Boring/unoriginal person
|338,120
|17
|Slay
|Succeed or look amazing
|337,670
|18
|Gyatt
|Slang for someone with curves
|275,000
|19
|Iykyk
|“If you know, you know”
|273,100
|20
|Ghosting
|Disappearing from contact
|268,190
|21
|Simp
|Overly eager or submissive in romance
|250,300
|22
|Crash Out
|Act impulsively
|241,500
|23
|Ick
|Turn-off
|226,600
|24
|Delulu
|Funny way to say “delusional”
|209,100
|25
|Lock In
|Focus up; commit
|200,390
|26
|Zesty
|Sassy or flamboyant
|199,700
|27
|Sus
|Suspicious
|199,500
|28
|Tweaking
|Acting wild or irrational
|171,600
|29
|Flex
|Show off
|165,260
|30
|Heated
|Angry
|162,320