Vets are warning pet owners to be extra vigilant protecting their pet from parasites this time of year - especially if their pooch is on the fluffy side.

The UK’s ‘tick season’ - when ticks are most active - runs from April until October. The tiny creatures are arachnids, like spiders, and are parasites that feed on blood. As anyone of the outdoorsy persuasion will know they like to hang out in grassy or wooded areas, hoping to latch on to unsuspecting passers-by.

Ticks pose a particular threat to animals, including our beloved cats and dogs. If they go unnoticed and pets are left untreated, a tick bite can lead to further complications like Lyme disease - which can be fatal. This tick season, pet-sitting travel company TrustedHousesitters and expert vet Dr Lily Richards have teamed up with to let pet owners know whether they need to take special care - as well as what not to do if you’re tackling ticks.

Which dog owners need to take extra care?

Many animals - humans included - are vulnerable to tick bites. But for our canine companions, owners of certain breeds need to be extra vigilant.

“Long-haired breeds, where ticks can bury deep into the coat and potentially go unnoticed, should take extra care,” Dr Richards said. The longer a tick is attached to your dog, the more risk it has of transmitting diseases. Owners of Afghan Hounds, Lhasa Apsos, Shih Tzus, Bearded collies - as well as border and rough-coated collies, Bernese Mountain Dogs, Irish Wolfhounds, Tibetan Terriers, and any other long-coated breeds should make sure their pet is up to date with parasite prevention, she advised, and check their coat for ticks after walks.

Where you live matters too, and if you regularly walk your dog through grassy, countryside areas, you’re both at higher risk of picking up ticks. “Location-wise, ticks are more common in long grass, woodland, or heath [or] moorland-type environments with lots of wildlife, so avid walkers should be more aware,” Dr Richards added.

How can you prevent your dog picking up pests this tick season?

Parasite preventatives are a must for pet owners, she continued, but not all are made equal. She urged owners to choose products recommended by vets.

“Pet owners can protect their pets with parasite-prevention products available from their veterinary clinic”, she continued. “Over-the-counter products are available but generally are less reliable and, in some cases, not controlled by medical legislation. Therefore, they do not have the backing of extensive research and testing that veterinary products have, making them potentially unsafe for purpose and ineffective.”

There are a plethora of options available to you, from collars, to topical solutions, to oral medications. Dr Richards said owners should choose one that fits your pup’s lifestyle. “If your dog enjoys swimming a lot, perhaps a chewable product will be more reliable for them to ensure they stay safe. If it is difficult to give your pet an oral product, and they do not get bathed or fully submerged in water often, perhaps a topical spot-on product suits them more.”

What should you do if you find ticks in their coat?

If you’re checking over your dog after a walk (including the armpits and groin, behind the ears and between the toes - all tick hotspots) and spot one of the pesky critters, don’t panic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you catch it in the early stages, Dr Richards said that “a tick comb can be used to remove any ticks sitting in the fur but not yet attached, particularly after a walk in tick areas”. But if it’s already attached itself to your dog’s skin, you should use a special tick-removing tool - so long as you’re comfortable with how it works.