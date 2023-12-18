A TikTok baker has made Rosehill Cottage - the picture perfect British house where Cameron Diaz and Jude Law's characters fell in love in 2006 Christmas film 'The Holiday' - entirely out of cake

A cake made by Bridie West, a cake baker from Essex, has gone viral on TikTok after making an "entirely edible" version of Rosehill cottage from the Christmas film The Holiday. Photo by Bridie West/PA Wire.

A cake baker has gone viral on the hugely popular social media site TikTok after making an “entirely edible” version of the cottage from the Christmas film The Holiday.

Bridie West, aged 30, said it took a day and a half to bake and decorate Rosehill Cottage – which features in the festive movie starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black. West said the vanilla sponge cake – complete with detailed decorations such as a picketed gate, foliage in the garden, a Christmas wreath on the door and a dusting of snow – was originally made for display purposes on her Instagram and TikTok social media platforms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But she said it was “so lovely” when one of her customers requested to buy it with the intention of using it as a Christmas decoration for years to come. “As soon as I put it on Instagram, someone messaged me asking if they could buy it – but she’s not going to cut into it, she’s going to keep it as a Christmas decoration instead,” Ms West, from Brentwood, Essex, told the PA news agency. “She said ‘if I have it out over Christmas and then put it in a box and store it somewhere cool, can I keep it for however many years?’ – it’s so lovely.”

West added that the “most fiddly” part of creating the Rosehill Cottage cake were the intricate decorations, such as the chimney and the door, which were created using florist paste – a firmer alternative to fondant icing. “The entire cake is edible, even the little fence with Rosehill Cottage written on – they are the most fiddly aspects. There’s so much you can do with cake, there’s literally no limits.”

The 2006 film, which has become a Christmas classic, follows Amanda (Cameron Diaz) and Iris (Kate Winslet) as they swap their homes in the US and UK respectively for the holidays, both eager to get away from heartbreak. They both end up falling in love with a local man; Amanda meets Iris' brother Graham (Jude Law) in the snowy Surrey countryside, while composer Miles (Jack Black) steals Iris' heart in sunny Los Angeles.

A cake made by Bridie West, a cake baker from Essex, has gone viral on TikTok after making an "entirely edible" version of Rosehill cottage from the Christmas film The Holiday. Photo by Bridie West/PA Wire.

The home of Iris is called Rosehill Cottage which is based on Honeysuckle Cottage, a three-bedroom period property in the London commuter village of Holmbury St Mar. The film crew based the specially-designed set for Rosehill Cottage on Honeysuckle Cottage, recreating it exactly at a studio in London. Now, it's been made out of cake.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms West’s video on TikTok, which shows the Rosehill Cottage cake before and after the decoration process, has received more than 135,000 likes and over 8,000 saves. I’ve not had that happen to that degree before,” she said. “I’m not the best posting on TikTok so it’s definitely shown me the reach you can have. It’s actually really lovely – it’s quite nice to see people from all over saying that they like it.”

She has also made cakes resembling other famous locations from other much-loved TV shows and films, including Luke’s Diner from the TV show Gilmore Girls and the dreamhouse which features in the 2004 movie 13 Going On 30 starring Jennifer Garner – the latter of which she made to celebrate her own 30th birthday. “I really love the idea of these building cakes, you can still tell it’s cake, but there’s such a likeness to what you’re making,” she said.

West said she started her own full-time business of decorating cakes in 2018 after leaving her office job in London. “I just decided to go for it,” she said. “I used to draw cakes on post-it notes in the office and my boss said ‘I feel like you need to give it a go’.”

She said then began working in a cake shop but she “only lasted four days” because she “couldn’t bear” being directed on how to decorate the cakes. "I had this idea of how I wanted my style to be so early on,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

West added that she has been “really lucky” as she is now able to operate her business from a studio at her parent’s house in Brentwood which she calls her “cake room”. There, she decorates cakes for customers everyday and holds classes for others on how to make and decorate baked goods. "It really suits me, I love having that space – it feels like a dream. I’ve got so many repeat customers, I’m really lucky. I’ve got people that are already booked in for Christmas next year.”