9 TikTok influencers to watch in 2024 including fashionistas and singers. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

Creators are at the heart of TikTok; it provides a platform for people to share their unique experiences with fellow social media users, and it is these TikTokers who create and grow trends and influence many aspects of our lives - including what we're eating and wearing, what we're listening to, what we're reading, how we're working out, and even what we're doing on our homes.

From a fragrance connoisseur to a female footballer, these are the TikTokers to watch in 2024.

Wendy & May: Beauty creators and best friends Wendy and May highlight the magic of make-up, celebrating individuality and exploring how different make-up looks on their different skin tones. We predict big things for these two besties in 2024.

Fictional Fates: #BookTok creator Joel represents the wholesomeness and creativity of #BookTok. His views and recommendations, often with a bisexual lens, are cozy, warm and insightful.

TjTalksScents: Scent is the new swag thanks to Tjtalksscents, who embraces the dichotomy of the masculine and the feminine and shares his love of all things fragrance with the community. From advice on finding your signature scent, to matching your oud to your mood, tjtalksscents will be your go-to for your next perfume purchase.

The Home Chic: Being able to decorate and customise your own space should be one of the funnest aspects of becoming a homeowner, but it's also one of the most expensive. Enter, The Home Chic, who is showing us the best products and DIY hacks for luxury makeovers on an everyday budget.

Mo_t_ivate: Manny aka Mo T - the Airport Guy - is a Heathrow engineer who lifts the lid on what it's like to work at one of the world's busiest airports. From what happens to your luggage, to sustainable flight fuel along with practical advice on how to make your CV stand out when applying for a job at Heathrow, Manny is spreading joy from his corner of the world.

mattgreen.jgm: Matt Green is the Rapping Science teacher who, you guessed it, uses the medium of rap to teach his GCSE students chemistry. His rhymes on balancing equations and electrical circuits will blow your mind.

theoluwaseun: Fashion girl Oluwaseun is a former stylist and fashion art director who uses her eons of industry experience to share advice on styling, thrifting, sustainable fashion and taking good care of your garments. Her video on styling Crocs is not to be missed.

Dantic_: Dantic is making tech digestible for all, one video at a time. Whether you're a seasoned gamer looking for high performance on a low budget, or just want a reliable laptop for your first year at uni - the chances are Dantic's got you covered.

TattFamily: The Tatt Family shares relatable content for families across the UK, from being a working stay-at-home-mum to money-saving hacks that'll free up cash for the things that matter.

