The TikTok community inspires unique trends daily. From the jaw-dropping number of times men think about the Roman Empire, and relationship theories such as the ketchup challenge, to health hacks such as the 'sleepy girl mocktail'. TikTok continues to be a place where creativity is driving conversations and bringing people together.

Experts at the site have now unveiled TikTok Trending, revealing the trends that are already growing in the app, from fashion and fitness, to literature and stay-destinations. TikTok is often a barometer for what's hot and what's not, so keep reading to find out some of the areas to keep an eye on on the platform in 2024.

#Core

We're continuing to see the evolution of the bow and all things girly with #coquette fashion. Coquette embraces femininity; think ballet flats, Mary Jane shoes, gingham, pastels, dainty accessories and pale, muted pinks.

In 2024, we're also going to be focusing on inner beauty and strength. Introducing: #Hopecore; this is all about optimism and inspiration, shared through motivational quotes, mood boards and scrapbooks.

Eats on repeat

The #FoodTok community has been around pretty much as long as the site itself, and it is never short of inspiration. In 2024, #KoreanFood is having a moment, thanks to creators like @johnnykyunghwo. People are expected to be tucking into kimchi, tteokbokki and bibimbap all year long.

TikTok foodies are also about making everyday meals fun - like the #Lunchbox trend. Fuelled by lunchbox purchases on TikTok Shop (36,000 sold to date), people are sharing their perfectly packed lunches, featuring an ASMR element that people can't get enough of.

For your sweet cravings, check out #DessertBowl. It's already popular in the US, and it's easy to see why; simply grab your favourite sweet treats and mix them together - all with minimal washing up.

BookTok

Your 'To Be Read (TBR) list' is about to get bigger in 2024, with many of the #BookTok community's favourite authors including Sarah J Maas and Ana Huang due to release new work.

Whilst genres like #romance continue to dominate, sub-genres within the category are also growing. Stories with LGBTQ+ characters and experiences at the heart of them will continue to capture book lovers’ attention, whilst #mafiaromance #romantasy and #enemiestolovers sub-cuts are also growing rapidly.

#Cali

When it comes to our workouts, in 2024, TikTokers are going back to basics. #Calisthenics is taking off and complicated machines are out as we embrace our own bodies and individual strength, endurance, flexibility and coordination.

Slowed down workouts are also taking off, as people swap the 12-3-30 workout for the Stairmaster, give #bathroutines the respect they deserve, and even try out #bedworkouts rather than the gym floor. Of course, 2024 is also an Olympic year and people are gearing up for Paris by getting behind athletes on the platform like Laviai Nielsen and Jazmin Sawyers.

TikTok Made Me Travel

One way to beat the bleak, beginning of the year weather is to plan your next holiday and the TikTok creators have you covered on the hottest destinations for 2024 - literally and figuratively.

For UK breaks, big cities like London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham will be the places to visit for your staycations. For those looking to travel overseas, Dubai has been our most searched for global destination this January, whilst Marrakech, Prague and Copenhagen are also looking to be popular. Passports at the ready.

Electronic, Afrobeats and Amapiano

Female acts are dominating the big music trends of 2024. #ElectronicMusic is seeing huge growth, with a new wave of acts like Kenya Grace, TSHA and venbee building up massive audiences on TikTok.

