TikTok's viral sleepy girl mocktail claims to help you sleep, and experts have given their verdict on whether or not it really can. Photo of drink by TikTok, other images by Adobe Photos. Composite image by NationalWorld/Mark Hall.

A good night's sleep - it's something we all want, but it seems to evade many. For that reason, the topic of just how to sleep well is always a topic of hot conversation among everyone from friends and family members to work colleagues and health professionals.

One study has just found that energy drinks cause insomnia and a lack of sleep, but TikTok claims to have found the perfect drink to help you rest peacefully. The 'sleepy girl mocktail', as it's been dubbed, is trending on the platform. Videos about the drink have racked up hundreds of thousands of views on the platform, with users hailing it as the perfect drink to help them drift off quickly and easily, and stay asleep for longer.

So, just what is the 'sleepy girl mocktail', and should you be trying it if you want to sleep soundly? NationalWorld has spoken to several health experts to get their view, so you know whether this is a trend you should follow or swerve.

What is the 'sleepy girl mocktail'?

The mocktail contains ½ cup pure tart cherry juice, 1 tablespoon of magnesium powder and a splash of prebiotic soda or sparkling water. Supposedly, if you drink this concoction before climbing into bed you'll fall asleep quickly and get good quality sleep too.

What have people said about the 'sleepy girl mocktail' on TikTok?

One TikTok user described the drink as "10 out of 10" and added that it "tastes amazing". Another fan declared they were in their 'sleepy girl era' after drinking it.

Another fan said: "Just started this, I’m so happy to say it’s working wonders. Stress has been making it hard to sleep but now I fall asleep." One commentor reported that cherry juice had sold out in their local supermarket and questioned if the popularity of the viral drink was the reason why.

Another person claimed to feel sleepy within 20 minutes of drinking the mocktail and said they got "amazing sleep" after drinking it and said she "slept like a baby".

Not everyone has been a fan, however. One TikToker said the drink left her feeling "really unwell", and urged her followers not to try it just because they are seeing it all over their TikTok feeds at the moment.

Other users also reported feeling poorly after drinking it, with one person saying they had to drink ginger tea to settle their stomach after they had drank it. Some else said they awoke with a terrible migraine the day after drinking it, while another person said it had made them physically sick and another claimed it gave them stomach cramps.

Will the 'sleepy girl mocktail' really help you sleep well?

The answer to whether or not the drink will help you sleep is quite complex. It isn't simply a 'yes' or 'no' answer.

Specialist sleep psychotherapist Heather Darwall-Smith told NationalWorld that when evaluating the effectiveness and potential drawbacks of 'the sleepy girl mocktail' it's important to look at each ingredient’s impact on sleep and overall health.

Small-scale studies have suggested that consuming tart cherry juice can regulate the sleep cycle, aiding in falling and staying asleep, potentially adding over an hour of sleep time, she says. "This is attributed to the natural melatonin content in cherries," she explains. "Montmorency tart cherry juice is commonly used in these studies. This type of cherry is known for its high concentration of phytochemicals, including natural melatonin." So, this suggests that it could help you drift off.

But, it's not without issues. As Darwall-Smith continues: "The concentration of melatonin in cherry juice is significantly lower than in melatonin supplements. Consuming enough juice to match the effects of a supplement could lead to digestive discomfort. Additionally, tart cherry juice, particularly from Montmorency cherries, has a sharp flavour that often requires sugar to be palatable."

Specialist sleep psychotherapist Heather Darwall-Smith.

Melatonin can also be made from other natural precursor chemicals in plants known as phytomelatonins, Professor Robert Thomas, Professor of Exercise and Nutritional Science at the University of Bedfordshire told NationalWorld. Morello cherries, pomegranate and other citrus fruits are rich in both phytomelatonins and tryptophan which will ultimately increase melatonin levels in the body after consumption, he advises.

Professor Robert Thomas

The impacts of magnesium are also not straight-forward. Darwall-Smith explains: "Adequate magnesium intake is linked to improved relaxation, regulation of the sleep hormone melatonin, and control of the stress hormone cortisol. However, it’s not a panacea for stress or sleep disorders. Different forms of magnesium have varied effects. So it’s really easy to get this wrong.

"Watch out for Magnesium Citrate. This magnesium is well-known for its ability to increase water in the intestines, which can stimulate bowel movements. Magnesium Threonate is frequently suggested for improving sleep quality. This form of magnesium is particularly noted for its ability to enhance brain health and may aid in relaxation, thereby promoting healthier sleep patterns and reducing stress. However, some individuals may experience vivid dreams as a side effect.

"Magnesium Glycinate is known for its calming effects on the brain and body, making it a suitable option for improving sleep, which can make it a more comfortable choice for those seeking to improve their sleep quality and manage stress."

And what about the prebiotic soda or sparkling water? If combined with too much tart cherry juice and the wrong magnesium, you could potentially find yourself on the toilet not under the duvet, warns Darwall-Smith.

She says, however, that it’s possible that some of its positive effect is placebo because the mind-body connection is powerful. She explains: "A belief in the mocktail’s efficacy could trigger a relaxation response, aiding sleep. Added to that the ritual of preparing and consuming the mocktail might promote a state of calm and readiness for sleep."

But, she has disappointing news for anyone hoping this will be a magical sleep hack that will fix their sleep issues. "Relying on supplements will not address underlying sleep issues and might lead to dependence or interaction with other medications, as well as costing you a bunch of cash. The truth is that there is nothing which will fix any sleep issue, it’s an inside job."

Geraldine Joaquim, a clinical hypnotherapist and wellness coach, agrees. "If it works for you then it works for you but the reality is it’s probably not the drink itself but the thoughts and habit around it," she told NationalWorld. "One of the key elements to getting a good night’s sleep is routine, and if that includes a nightly drink preparation then that’s all to the good! The brain needs to feel safe and secure if it’s to allow you to be as vulnerable as sleep makes you, it relies heavily on habits and repeated behaviours."

Geraldine Joaquim, clinical hypnotherapist and wellness coach. Photo by Kerry Harrison.

Gin Lalli, solution focused psychotherapist, however, told NationalWorld that she advises against looking to the drink to fix sleep problems, especially those caused by other lifestyle factors and poor sleep hygiene. She likens it to when she sees people with a really poor diet and yet they take a multivitamin thinking that should cover them. "It’ doesn’t just cancel it out," she warns.

She also highlights a potentially troublesome consequence of the placebo effect that Darwall-Smith spoke of. "We spend so much time thinking about the problems we are now over-complicating the solutions," she says. "Relying on a hook for something can also mean you become reliant on it. Not necessarily physiologically, but psychologically, so you would then think 'oh I haven’t had my drink; therefore, I won’t be able to'."

Solution focused psychotherapist Gin Lalli.

What can I do to get a good night's sleep?

As the science behind the 'sleepy girl mocktail' is a little confusing and conflicting, NationalWorld asked the health professionals what they would recommend you do eat or drink, or any activities you should carry out, which are more likely than a trending drink to help you settle in to your slumber. Here's what they had to say.

Professor Thomas advises that it would be a good idea to incorporate more magnesium, and other essential minerals in the diet, with foods such as pumpkin and chia seeds, nuts, beans and shell fish throughout the day and not just before bedtime. He also suggests that as eating healthy pro-bacteria bacteria rich foods such as kimchi, kefir and sauerkraut and well as pre-biotics in beans, mushrooms, herbs and vegetables would aid our general health and our sleep too.

Joaquim suggests that including dark green leafy vegetables such as spinach, nuts and seeds, pulses, fruits will also provide your daily magnesium boost. "Arguably these benefits are nothing that can’t be consumed throughout the day as part of a balanced nutritious diet," she adds.

Anna McKay, CEO of Zeez Sleep

She also advises that it's a good idea to stop eating or drinking around 60 to 90 minutes before bedtime to allow time for your digestive system to shut down, and prevent night-time trips to the bathroom - so, even if the 'sleepy girl mocktail' does work for you, it's perhaps best to make it one of the first things you do in preparation for bed rather than the last.

Anna McKay, CEO of Zeez Sleep , told NationalWorld that she wouldn't recommend the 'sleepy girl mocktail'. Instead, she suggests that making small changes to our daily routine could be all we need. "Our body naturally produces serotonin, the precursor of our sleep hormone melatonin, in the morning with morning light and the right nutrients," she says.