A Boeing quality engineer, Sam Salehpour, has called on Boeing to ground its 787 Dreamliner planes as he says the planes could fall apart and “drop to the ground” mid flight unless the alleged safety problems are addressed. Salehpour spoke to “NBC Nightly News” in his first on-camera interview since raising his allegations publicly last week where he claimed that the 787 planes are unsafe to fly due to assembly flaws.

He said the company has yet to properly address tiny nonconforming gaps found in multiple planes after two sections of their fuselages were joined together during assembly. He added that such “safety issues” could lead to catastrophic outcomes. When asked if he would put his own family on a 787 right now, he said: “Right now, I would not.”

Salehpour flagged the issue to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in January, and the agency has said it is investigating his claims. Salehpour, who has worked for Boeing for 15 years, said that after he raised concerns internally, Boeing transferred him to work on the 777 line in 2022.

Salehpour told NBC News he felt compelled to go public. He said: “When I see questionable actions that could cause safety problems, I have committed I’m going to come forward regardless of what the cost is.”

Salehpour’s attorney, Lisa Banks, separately told NBC News on Tuesday (16 April) that she has heard from at least half a dozen “additional would-be whistleblowers at Boeing who have reported the same kinds of issues that Sam has raised with Boeing.” She said: “I’m 100% confident in Sam’s allegations because they’re based on Boeing’s own data and Sam’s decades of experience as a quality engineer.”

Boeing has disputed the claims saying the plane is safe and the company is “fully confident in the 787 Dreamliner.” In its statement to NBC News, Boeing said, “These claims about the structural integrity of the 787 are inaccurate. The issues raised have been subject to rigorous engineering examination under FAA oversight.”

At a media tour of its 787 Dreamliner manufacturing plant in South Carolina held on Monday (15 April), two top Boeing engineers defended the structural integrity of the 787, saying the wide-body jet was stress-tested for 165,000 cycles, beyond the expected lifespan of the plane, and never failed. The company said it had inspected 689 of the more than 1,100 787s in service worldwide and found no evidence of fatigue. Jeff Guzzetti, a former FAA safety investigator, told NBC News: “Even if these cracks would form, which there’s no evidence of, the airplane is so resistant, and so structurally robust, according to Boeing, that they’re not going to break apart.”