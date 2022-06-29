The company said the move has helped reduce nuisance behaviour, violence and rule violations since its party crackdown began last year

Airbnb is permanently banning parties and events at homes listed on its platform, the company has announced.

The firm temporarily put a stop to parties during the pandemic and said it has proved popular with hosts, with the rule becoming “much more than a public health measure”.

Since it was introduced in August 2020, Airbnb has seen a huge drop in complaints relating to antisocial behaviour and loud music.

What has Airbnb said?

Airbnb began to crack down on parties in 2019 after several people were killed during a shooting at a Halloween party in a house in Orinda, a suburb in the California Bay Area.

It banned "open-invite" parties and so-called "chronic party houses" that were a nuisance to neighbours, and during the pandemic it introduced an indefinite party ban "in the best interest of public health".

The San Francisco-based firm believes the measure has helped to reduce violence, rules violations and health concerns, and said the number of complaints about parties dropped by 44% since the measure was first introduced.

Nevertheless, in 2021 more than 6,600 guests and some hosts were suspended globally for attempting to violate the party ban.

Airbnb confirmed on Tuesday (29 June) that the global ban is to be made permanent, but exceptions may be made for “specialty and traditional hospitality venues” in the future.

16-person occupancy limit removed

Airbnb also said it would remove a limit on the number of people its property listings are allowed to accommodate at any one time.

The firm previously imposed a limit of 16 people at rented properties due to concerns over the spread of Covid.

It said: “Disruptive parties and events will continue to be prohibited, including open-invite gatherings. ‘Party house’ properties will continue to be strictly prohibited as well.

“The temporary party ban policy announced in summer 2020 included a 16-person occupancy cap — which was prompted primarily by COVID-19 concerns around large gatherings prior to the introduction of vaccines.

“As part of the updated policy, and based on feedback from a number of Hosts who have listings that can house above 16 people comfortably, we will remove this cap.”