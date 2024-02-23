Best beach in UK: Two popular beaches in Devon rated among the top 25 in Europe according to TripAdvisor
Two beaches in the UK have made the list of the top 25 beaches in Europe. The two beaches in Dorset were the only beaches from the UK thatw ere named in the top 25.
The list has been put together by travel website TripAdvisor’s Travellers' Choice Awards 2024 of the top beaches across the continent. Weymouth beach was ranked 19th overall and Bournemouth beach was rated 20th.
Weymouth beach was given a rating of 4.5 out of 5 after assessing 6,000 reviews. In total 4,285 people left excellent reviews, whilst 1,410 people rated the beach as "very good".
TripAdvisor said the Weymouth Beach “is a family-friendly beach with golden sand, gentle waves, and beautiful scenery”, adding that it is “easy to get to and even has colourful changing huts.”
In 2023, Weymouth was rated the 14th best beach in Europe and has fallen five places, however, it has now become the highest-rated beach in the UK despite the fall. Meanwhile, Bournemouth beach climbed four places from last year to reach 20th.
TripAdvisor described the beach as: "A lively beach where you can do it all: Rent a bike or surfboard, splash around in the shallow water, or go on a stroll (bonus: there are dog-friendly areas, too). There's also a pier and gardens nearby, adding to its charm."
Councillor David Harris, Leader of Weymouth Town Council, told The Dorset Echo that Weymouth beach being included in the list is “excellent news” and what “one would expect” as “it is such a good beach." He added that the beach has “something for all ages”.
The two UK beaches were named in the list alongside the likes of the Praia da Falésia beach in Algarve, Portugal, which was named the best beach in Europe and the best beach in the world, and Nissi Beach in Ayia Napa, Cyprus. TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates “the highest level of excellence in travel” and is “awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period.”
