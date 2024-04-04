Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The US Secretary of State was forced to go by road from Paris to Brussels for a NATO meeting after the government’s Boeing 737 plane suffered “mechanical issues”. TheIt forced Antony Blinken to take an unexpected road trip, a journey of over four hours, for a meeting of foreign ministers at Nato headquarters.

Blinken arrived about two hours late to the meeting due to the plane’s mechanical failure. The U.S. Air Force owns and operates the modified Boeing 737 Blinken uses during his globe-trotting trips, which have included repeat trips to the Middle East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the second time this year that Blinken has had an issue with a Boeing plane while travelling. In January, when Blinken was about to return from Switzerland, the same model of plane suffered a critical failure related to an oxygen leak and he was forced to fly home in a smaller jet.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, was forced to drive from Paris to Brussels for NATO meeting after his Boeing 737 plane suffered “mechanical issues”. (Photo: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It comes as Boeing is under increased scrutiny since a door plug on a 737 Max blew off on an Alaska Airlines flight on 5 January leaving a gaping hole in the side of the plane. The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary investigation found that the jet left a Boeing factory in October without the four bolts needed to keep the door plug in place.

The incident has sparked numerous investigations into Boeing's practices and public attention to a large number of other problems on subsequent flights with Boeing jets. A six-week audit into Boeing and its subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems has recently found “dozens” of quality control problems including dish soap and hotel key cards being used on parts of planes.