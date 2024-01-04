A British Airways cabin crew member tragically collapsed and died in front of passengers as the plane prepared to depart from Heathrow Airport

A British Airways cabin crew member tragically collapsed and died in front of passengers as the plane prepared to depart from Heathrow Airport. (Photo: Getty Images)

A 52-year-old British Airways crew member tragically collapsed and died while on duty on a busy flight from London Heathrow to Hong Kong on New Year’s Eve. The steward died in front of shocked passengers as the flight was preparing to depart.

Holidaymakers were in their seats when the incident occurred while first aid was administered in vain. When the crew member suddenly collapsed in the rear galley the doors were locked on the plane and the pilot requested to push-back to head to the runway. The captain urgently called for medical assistance and a passenger trained in first aid raced to help.

Police and ambulance teams arrived at the scene but the steward could not be resuscitated. Passengers were told the flight was being cancelled due to a "medical emergency" and were rebooked onto another flight the next day. British Airways told The Sun: “Our thoughts are with our colleagues’ family and friends at this difficult time.”

It comes after a British Airways steward also died in the US on 23 December. The cabin crew worker, 52, had been found dead in his hotel room, passing away during a stopover between flights.

Colleagues had raised the alarm when he had failed to report for duty. They were all flown home as passengers as they were too upset to work.