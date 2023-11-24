Staff at P&O Cruises and Cunard could be dismissed unless they accept changes to pay and working conditions.

P&O Cruises: Carnival UK accused of putting 900 jobs at risk with 'fire and rehire' notice

Carnival UK, owner of P&O Cruises and Cunard, is being accused of a plan to 'fire and rehire' more than 900 staff in its latest employment shake-up. The cruise company told authorities it's ushering in new employment terms and conditions which include salary cuts and flexible working patterns.

The plan is set to affects 919 crew members across 10 vessels including officers on the British flagship, the luxury ocean liner Queen Mary 2, and nine other ships operated under Carnival UK. It comes after separate travel company, P&O Ferries, fired nearly 800 staff on the spot in March 2022.

The Nautilus union, which represents affected staff, said it began talks with the firm on November 14. According to union members, Carnival UK notified officials about a HR1 form on November 22. The form outlines a company's redundancy plans and must be submitted to the UK government.

Carnival UK said it is 'categorically not making any redundancies' and dismisses reports that it will fire and re-hire staff. The cruise firm added: "This is an annual pay review process with our maritime officers onboard our ships which will ensure alignment. This will empower our staff, deliver the right teams across our fleet and attract and retain talent to work on our ships."

Nautilus said the cruise company wants to cut employee's working days by 20%, leading to a severe drop in income for its members. The union has called for the company to withdraw its plan to "fire and rehire" staff and properly negotiate over changes to employment terms and conditions.

Nautilus's senior national organiser Garry Elliot said the union calls on the "UK government to learn the lessons from P&O Ferries and outlaw the coercive practice of fire and rehire."

He added: "Employers cannot be allowed to treat their employees with contempt and force through fundamental changes to terms and conditions by playing with their employees’ livelihoods.”