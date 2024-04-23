Chef's Table at Pine Cliffs Resort

A Luxury Collection Resort in the Algarve is going all out to prove that Portugal has some of the very best dishes in the world - as well as some of the most talented chefs all set to great incredible delicacies for visitors.

Pine Cliffs Resort prides itself on offering the very best in hospitality as well as food and is hosting a third edition of its increasingly popular Chef’s Table events with nationally renowned Michelin-starred chefs from across the country. The series honours national cuisine through an exclusive and intimate experience with each chef, who will unveil a menu promising a perfect fusion between the most authentic flavours combined with creative and original techniques. Four dinners taking place this month and next in the resort’s own Cooking School, MIMO Algarve, which include a welcome drink, a menu designed by the host chef comprising 6 courses and wine pairing.

Chef Alexandre Silva, who leads restaurants Fogo and Loco (one Michelin Star) in Lisbon, will be participating in the events for the second time. On May 3, guests will have the opportunity to discover some of his surprising dishes that are expected to be daring and creative, with a focus on Portuguese products.

The next dinner takes place on May 17 and will be hosted by chef Rui Paula, who has been part of the Chef's Table since the first edition, and who leads the Casa de Chá da Boa Nova restaurant (two Michelin Stars).

To conclude the Chef's Table, on May 31, chef Benoît Sinthon, leading the Il Gallo D’Oro restaurant in Madeira (two Michelin Stars), takes the stage at MIMO Algarve. Chef Benoit also has a green star, an accolade awarded by the Michelin Guide to sustainable restaurants. In his first participation in this event, the chef traveling from Madeira to the Algarve will present a menu inspired by Mediterranean cuisine that unites the flavours of land and sea.