Friday, 12th August 2022, 2:43 pm

Covid cases have tripled across Europe in recent weeks, accounting for almost half of global infections, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

The ‘super-infectious’ relatives of the Omicron variant have been blamed for the surge, with the BA.4 and BA.5 strains driving new waves of the disease across the continent.

The WHO’s Europe director Dr Hans Kluge described the virus as a “nasty and potentially deadly illness” that people should not underestimate, and warned that hospitalisations are set to increase further in the autumn and winter months.

In the UK, people have been urged to be cautious after Covid cases spiked over the past few weeks, with health experts recommending wearing face masks in crowded and enclosed spaces to help reduce the risk of further spread.

Some popular destinations in Europe have now tightened their rules on face masks and self-isolation in response to the recent surge in infections.

So if you are heading abroad this summer, these are the key entry and Covid rules for 10 European holiday spots to be aware of.

1. Spain

Proof of vaccination, a negative Covid test (PCR or antigen), or proof of recovery from Covid in the last six months is needed to enter spain. These rules do not apply to children under 12. Tourists who test positive for Covid or start developing symptoms while in Spain must wear a face mask, reduce social interactions, avoid crowded spaces and large events, and avoid contact with people at high risk for 10 days. Face masks are also mandatory for anyone over the age of six on public transport, in hospitals and other healthcare settings, and in care or nursing homes.

2. Cyprus

Face masks are compulsory in all indoor venues and on public transport for every aged 12 and above in Cyprus. Failure to comply with restrictions may result in a €300 fine. Anyone travelling to Cyprus is not required to present any vaccination or recovery certificate to enter, nor a negative Covid test result.

3. Italy

As of 1 June, Covid restrictions for entering Italy have been lifted, meaning all passengers do not need proof of vaccination, a negative test result, or a Covid recovery certificate. Everyone entering Italy by ferry, train or coach must wear an FFP2 mask, but face masks are no longer required on flights in, to or from Italy.

4. Turkey

As of 1 June, all Covid restrictions in Turkey have been lifted, and passengers are no longer required to show proof of vaccination or negative PCR test results on arrival. However, entry requirements may change at short notice, so tourists should check before travelling. Face masks are no longer required outdoors or indoors if air circulation and social distancing are adequate.

