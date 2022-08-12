1. Spain

Proof of vaccination, a negative Covid test (PCR or antigen), or proof of recovery from Covid in the last six months is needed to enter spain. These rules do not apply to children under 12. Tourists who test positive for Covid or start developing symptoms while in Spain must wear a face mask, reduce social interactions, avoid crowded spaces and large events, and avoid contact with people at high risk for 10 days. Face masks are also mandatory for anyone over the age of six on public transport, in hospitals and other healthcare settings, and in care or nursing homes.