Covid cases have tripled across Europe in the past six weeks, accounting for almost half of global infections, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.
The ‘super-infectious’ relatives of the Omicron variant are being blamed for the surge, with the BA.4 and BA.5 strains driving new waves of the disease across the continent.
The WHO said the 53 countries in its European region, which stretches to central Asia, reported nearly three million new coronavirus infections last week, and that the virus was killing about 3,000 people every week.
Hospital admission rates across Europe have also doubled, although intensive care admissions remain low, and the WHO is warning repeat infections could potentially lead to long Covid.
Globally, Covid cases have increased for the past five weeks, even as countries have scaled back on testing.
The WHO’s Europe director Dr Hans Kluge described the virus as a “nasty and potentially deadly illness” that people should not underestimate, and warned that hospitalisations are set to increase further in the autumn and winter months.
In the UK, people are being warned to be cautious and are urged to wear face masks in crowded and enclosed spaces after warnings the current wave has not yet peaked.
But some popular destinations in Europe are tightening their rules on face masks and self-isolation in response to the recent surge in infections.
So if you are heading abroad this summer, these are the key entry and Covid rules for 10 European holiday spots to be aware of.