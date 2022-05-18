Vaccinated or recovered travellers can travel to Cyprus from the UK without the need for a Covid test

Holidaying in Cyprus will now be easier for tourists as the country has eased its Covid testing rules.

New regulations in the Mediterranean island nation mean that vaccinated or recovered travellers no longer have to take any coronavirus tests prior to boarding a flight or on arrival.

The change has been made in a bid to boost tourism in the country, which accounts for 13% of the nation’s economy.

Authorities are keen to attract new markets to make up for the significant loss of Russian and Ukrainian tourists in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Visitors no longer have to take any Covid tests prior to boarding a flight or on arrival in Cyprus (Photo: Getty Images)

What are the entry requirements for Cyprus?

Vaccinated or recovered passengers, regardless of nationality, can travel to Cyprus from any country of departure without the need for a Covid, providing they fulfil one of the following conditions:

They hold a valid Covid Certificate of Vaccination or Recovery (the NHS Covid Pass is acceptable)

They hold a valid vaccination certificate from the competent authorities of any third country, provided that the required doses of a vaccine accepted by the Republic of Cyprus have been completed

Upon arrival, passengers must present their vaccination certificate or recovery certificate in printed or electronic form. Cyprus will accept the UK’s NHS Covid pass as proof of vaccination, with the final vaccine dose required to have been administered at least 14 days prior to travel.

Passengers who have not been vaccinated or do not hold a valid vaccination or recovery certificate, regardless of nationality, may travel to and enter the Republic of Cyprus from any country of departure, if they provide certification of a negative result from either:

a laboratory Covid test (RT-PCR) taken 72 hours prior to departure, or

a Rapid antigen test taken 24 hours prior to departure.

Travellers under the age of 12 are not required to present a negative PCR or rapid test certificate. Results from self-administered tests will not be accepted.

You may be asked to do a further test upon arrival to Cyprus and refusal to comply will result in you needing to quarantine at your own expense.

Children aged 11 and under are exempt from the testing requirement. Children aged 12 and over who have not completed a full vaccination programme need to follow the guidance for unvaccinated adults.

What are the Covid rules in Cyprus?

The use of face masks is compulsory in all indoor public spaces in Cyprus for everyone aged six and over. Failure to comply with restrictions may result in a €300 fine.

Those aged six and over require a SafePass to enter venues including shopping malls, catering establishments, and some sports and leisure facilities.

You can get a SafePass if you can provide proof of either:

being fully vaccinated (including a booster dose); or

being vaccinated with two doses of the AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or with one dose of the Jansen vaccine, providing your last dose was administered less than seven months ago; or

being vaccinated with the first dose of a Covid vaccine and having a negative PCR test result not older than 72hrs, or a negative rapid test result not older than 48hrs; or

having contracted Covid in the past six months.

In the north of Cyprus, face masks must be worn in indoor spaces at all times and an AdaPass is required to enter most venues.