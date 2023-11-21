European airport staff and UK train drivers are set to strike in December - and it's likely to cause travel disruption over the Christmas holiday

European airport staff and UK train drivers are set to strike in December likely to cause travel disruption over the Christmas holiday. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Holidaymakers could face travel disruption in the run-up to Christmas due to ongoing strikes in sectors across France, Spain and Italy that have been taking place throughout the year. There is currently no industrial action scheduled at UK airports but airports abroad are likely to be disrupted.

Rail passengers are also likely to be affected as workers represented by Aslef will walk out at various times between 2 and 8 December and will not work overtime between 1 and 9. The RMT transport union voted in October for another six months of strike action so it is likely that further disruption is on the cards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here we list which airport and train strikes are taking place that will impact Brits travelling around the festive season. We also include your rights if the strikes impact your travel.

Which airport strikes are taking place in November and December?

There are currently no planned strikes in November or over the Christmas period in the UK, however there is planned industrial action in countries abroad that could affect holidaymakers.

Flights will be cancelled at various airports across France around 20 November. ATC staff will walk out between 6pm on 19, and 6am on 21 November. The airports that are likely to be particularly affected are:

Paris-Orly

Paris-Beauvais

Marseille-Provence

Ongoing air traffic control strikes in France have led to delays and cancellations in and out of France for months. It has led to delays for airlines travelling over French airspace even if they aren't landing in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Security staff at Alicante airport have also planned strikes on dates throughout November and December, although for just a few hours each day. Flights are unlikely to be affected, but getting through security checks may take longer. The dates are as follows:

17 - 19 November

21 November

24 - 26 November

28 November

22 - 31 December

Currently there are no strikes planned in Italy. When there are strikes, the Italian Civil Aviation Authority guarantees a minimum level of service and flights run regardless from 7am to 10am and from 6pm to 9pm.

European airport staff and UK train drivers are set to strike in December likely to cause travel disruption over the Christmas holiday. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Can I get a refund if my flight is cancelled due to strike action?

If an airline cancels your flight because its staff are striking, you’re entitled to compensation. The airline must offer you the option of being reimbursed or rerouted, and must also provide you with meals and telephone calls. If rerouting involves departing the following day or later, you are entitled to hotel accommodation if necessary.

You are entitled to compensation unless:

you are told of the cancellation at least two weeks before departure, or

you are told of the cancellation between one and two weeks before departure, and rerouting your flight will get you to your final destination no more than four hours late,

rerouting will get you to your destination no more than two hours late.

If a flight is cancelled because of airport staff, border force or air traffic control strikes, this will be classified as an extraordinary circumstance. You are entitled to a refund or rerouting but not compensation.

When are UK train strikes in December?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The RMT transport union voted for six months of strike action back in October, but no walkouts are currently planned for November and December. However, train drivers in the Aslef union will walk out on various days throughout December.

Services will likely be cancelled on strike days in the build-up to Christmas. The dates are:

East Midlands Railway and LNER - Saturday 2 December

Avanti West Coast, Chiltern, Great Northern Thameslink, and West Midlands Trains - Sunday 3 December

C2C and Greater Anglia - Tuesday 5 December

Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, SWR main line, SWR depot drivers, and Island Line - Wednesday 6 December

CrossCountry and GWR - Thursday 7 December

Northern and TransPennine Express - Friday 8 December

Union member drivers will not work overtime from 1 - 9 December, which will also mean reduced services on all days. You can check your journey on National Rail before you head to the train station during the strikes.

Can I get a refund if my train is cancelled due to strikes?

If you have an advance ticket booked for a strike day and your service is no longer running, is delayed or rescheduled, you are entitled to a date change or refund. If your specific journey isn’t affected but falls on a strike day and you no longer wish to travel, you will usually be charged an admin fee of £10 to amend or cancel your ticket. If you have a monthly or yearly season ticket and can’t travel due to strikes, you can claim money back via Delay Repay.

When are European train strikes in December?

France

Advertisement

Advertisement

French rail union SudRail has threatened strike action over Christmas and New Year however the dates are not yet confirmed. If you're due to use French public transport services, you can check sites such as SNCF (trains) and RATP (Metro and buses) for updates before you travel. Strike timetables become available at 5pm the day before.

Spain

Renfe and Adif train staff are expected to go on strike on the following dates. This is likely to affect most train services.