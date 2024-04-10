Delta Air Lines: Airbus flight from New York to Atlanta forced to emergency land in Georgia after lightning strike
A Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Atlanta was forced to emergency land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport in Georgia due to a lightning strike. The flight took off at 07:00 EDT yesterday (Tuesday 9 April) and started on its journey from LaGuardia Airport in New York to Atlanta, Georgia.
While making its descent down to Atlanta from 34,000ft the aircraft suffered a lightning strike. The crew on the aircraft, operated by Airbus A321-200, declared an emergency squawk 7700 code.
Priority landing was then given for the aircraft on runway 8L at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. The plane landed at 09:26 EDT and was met immediately by emergency services.
The aircraft was eventually taxied over to the gate following an inspection. It comes as a Ryanair flight to Spain was also allegedly forced into an emergency landing on Tuesday because two people allegedly opened a bottle of duty free booze onboard.
The plane was travelling from Manchester to Alicante in Spain, when the men are believed to have opened up a bottle of duty-free Disaronno. The pair were soon taken off the plane and the aircraft made an emergency landing in Barcelona.
Once there, the pair were met by riot vans, with passengers outraged at the drastic actions taken by the flight crew. Footage shared on social media shows passengers onboard laughing as a stewardess appears to be informing security guards of the unfolding situation.
