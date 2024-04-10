Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Atlanta was forced to emergency land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport in Georgia due to a lightning strike. The flight took off at 07:00 EDT yesterday (Tuesday 9 April) and started on its journey from LaGuardia Airport in New York to Atlanta, Georgia.

While making its descent down to Atlanta from 34,000ft the aircraft suffered a lightning strike. The crew on the aircraft, operated by Airbus A321-200, declared an emergency squawk 7700 code.

Priority landing was then given for the aircraft on runway 8L at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. The plane landed at 09:26 EDT and was met immediately by emergency services.

The aircraft was eventually taxied over to the gate following an inspection. It comes as a Ryanair flight to Spain was also allegedly forced into an emergency landing on Tuesday because two people allegedly opened a bottle of duty free booze onboard.

A Delta Air Lines Airbus flight from New York to Atlanta was forced to emergency land in Georgia due to a lightning strike. (Photo: Getty Images)

The plane was travelling from Manchester to Alicante in Spain, when the men are believed to have opened up a bottle of duty-free Disaronno. The pair were soon taken off the plane and the aircraft made an emergency landing in Barcelona.