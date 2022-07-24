Traffic is “flowing normally” after days of queues

Traffic at the Port of Dover is once again “flowing normally” after days of lengthy queues created travel chaos for holidaymakers.

Extra post-Brexit border checks and French authorities’ understaffing of checkpoints in Dover have been blamed for the hold-ups.

Sign up to our Travel Guide newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is one of the busiest periods for foreign travel from the UK as most schools in England and Wales have broken up for summer in recent days.

Here is all you need to know:

What is the latest?

The port said on Twitter that as of 2.15am on Sunday the system brought in temporarily to manage excess traffic in the area had ended and traffic can proceed directly to the port.

The tweet said: “#TrafficUpdate at #PortofDover at 0215hrs. TAP is off for freight traffic. Freight can travel straight to the Port.

“Tourist traffic is also clear in the Port. The approach roads to the Port (A2 / A20) are flowing normally.”

Scenes of gridlocked roads and bumper-to-bumper cars seen on Friday were repeated on Saturday as thousands of travellers endured lengthy queues and some lorry drivers saw waits of more than 18 hours.

What caused the queues?

The Port of Dover has attacked the French authorities for “woefully inadequate” border control staffing which is ruining the summer getaway for thousands of families.

Passengers embarking on cross-Channel sailings from Dover must pass through French border checks before they can board a ferry.

The port said in a statement that it has increased the number of border control booths by 50 per cent and shared traffic volume forecasts “in granular detail” with the French authorities.

It went on: “Regrettably, the PAF (police aux frontieres) resource has been insufficient and has fallen far short of what is required to ensure a smooth first weekend of the peak summer getaway period.”

Lorries queue to enter the port of Dover. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

What has the port said?

Port chief executive Doug Bannister said: “We’ve got a critical incident under way.”

He told BBC Radio Kent: “We’ve been badly let down this morning by the French border.

“Insufficient resources and much slower than then even normal transactions, which is leading to significant congestion around the port this morning.”

He said it will be “a very difficult day” and the situation has been “escalated to the highest levels in our government”.

He added: “I would consider holding off heading for the port at this point in time until more is known.

“It is really difficult to get into town this morning.”

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the port said it was urging the UK Government to “continue working with French counterparts” to “adequately resource the border” throughout the summer to “keep our community clear, to get families on their holidays and to keep essential trade moving”.

On twitter, the port advises: “As the UK is no longer part of the European Union, holidaymakers are subject to enhanced checks at the border.

“To minimise delays, please arrive only for your allotted sailing time.”

It is estimated that wait times at French border control are between 60 minutes and 90 minutes.

How have the French responded?

French politician Pierre-Henri Dumont, Republican MP for Calais, has blamed delays on the UK’s exit from the EU, telling BBC News it was “an aftermath of Brexit” with more checks needed and claiming the Dover port is “too small” with too few kiosks due to lack of space.

Have P&O Ferries said anything?

Ferry operator P&O Ferries told passengers to allow at least five hours to clear the approach roads and security checks.

The company told passengers: “Please be aware that there is heavy traffic at border control in the port of Dover.

“If you are booked to travel today please allow at least six hours to clear all security checks.”