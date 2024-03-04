Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Easter holiday travel chaos could be on the cards as Border Force staff at a major UK airport are threatening to strike. Border Force staff at Heathrow Airport could walk out over the Easter holidays causing long queues for families trying to get away.

More than 600 members of the Public and Commercial Services Union based at Heathrow Airport are to be balloted for action. The call for strike action comes as a result of Border Force staff being unhappy about planned changes to rosters and shift patterns.

The union claims these grievances could force some staff to quit and said they are also striking over poor working conditions. The PCS said: “As well as seeking to impose a new team working fixed roster from 29 April, Border Force is proposing the removal of members’ legacy terms and conditions, reasonable adjustments, and flexible working arrangements.”

The union said that over recent weeks, hundreds of new members have joined PCS because of the proposed changes. The ballot opened on Friday (1 March) and runs until noon on 22 March with members asked if they are prepared to take strike action.

Fears are looming over Easter holiday travel chaos as border force staff at Heathrow Airport are threatening to strike. (Photo: Getty Images)

Fran Heathcote, the PCS general secretary, said: “Our members at Heathrow are united in their opposition to these draconian plans. One aspect of the plans would force workers to choose between finding another job or losing their allowances.

“Another would see others having to sign up to new, exhausting shifts or leaving altogether. This is an appalling way to treat long-serving, dedicated staff, so it’s no wonder we’ve recruited hundreds of members in recent weeks.”

