EasyJet Holidays says the holiday package is cheaper than staying in the UK for a month this winter

EasyJet Holidays has launched a new 28-day holiday package that it claims could save UK households’s hundreds of pounds on their energy bills.

The travel company says its ‘Escape the UK’ all-inclusive package is cheaper than the cost of the average home’s monthly winter bills.

EasyJet claims the 28-day package could save Brits £277 per month on bills (Photo: EasyJet)

One breakdown of average outgoings estimates that the average person in the UK will spend £939 a month on accommodation, gas and electric, water, food and alcohol, and other basics such as travel, or £877 over 28 days.

By comparison, the 28-day trip to Hurghada, Egypt, is priced at just £650 per person for an entire month, on an all-inclusive basis and has departures from early January. Hurghada is located on Egypt’s eastern Red Sea coast and is mild in winter but much warmer than the UK, with high temperatures of around 22C and lows of around 11C.

As holidaymakers will have no fuel bills, petrol costs or grocery bills to pay, easyJet says the holiday is £227 cheaper per person than staying in the UK, according to ONS data assessed by personal finance expert Lynn Beattie, founder of Mrs MummyPenny.

What does the holiday include?

The 28-day package covers travel and accommodation at the five-star Stella Gardens Resort in Egypt.

The all-inclusive break encompasses breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and a bottomless supply of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, on top of a free spa and gym facilities, free WiFi and TV streaming services.

The all-inclusive deal includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and bottomless alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks (Photo: EasyJet)

EasyJet says the bargain price is based on flights departing Gatwick and Bristol on 3 January, or Manchester and Luton on 4 January.

Ms Beattie, an ACMA management accountant, said: "The data collected in this study is incredibly insightful showing just how much the average household in the UK will spend on the most basic of living expenses.

“While escaping abroad does not make all our financial commitments disappear, it’s startling to know that like for like, it’s cheaper to buy an all-inclusive holiday than stay in the UK this winter.

“For consumers who could viably sublet/Airbnb their homes and work abroad, the new package deal by easyJet holidays poses a very attractive offer.”

Matt Callaghan, easyJet holidays’ Customer & Operations Director added: “With a growing number of Brits now searching online to see if they can escape abroad this winter, we knew we needed to try to provide consumers with a solution.

“We looked at everything an easyJet holidays package deal has to offer, and have been able to confirm that yes, comparably, our new 28-day winter escape is cheaper than staying at home this year.”

