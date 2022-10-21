The rule changes come ahead of the UK October half-term holiday

Spain has lifted all of its remaining Covid travel restrictions in a major boost for UK tourists.

The lifting of the rules was confirmed in an official bulletin from the Spanish government which stated that the restrictions on travellers was no longer justified given the drop in coronavirus cases.

What are the entry requirements for Spain?

The removal of the remaining Covid restrictions means that, from 21 October, both EU and non-EU citizens will:

no longer be required to show proof of Covid vaccination

no longer have to show proof of recovery from Covid

no longer have to show proof of a negative Covid test

The rule requiring tourists to complete a health control form prior to travel and present it on arrival has also been dropped. It means that Spain is now welcoming all tourists regardless of their vaccination status, recovery or testing.

The government website states: “Effective October 21, 2022, all Covid-19 travel restrictions for travellers to Spain have been lifted. The rules that previously applied to travellers coming to Spain no longer apply.”

Spain now joins the list of European countries that no longer have any Covid travel restrictions in place. France lifted its restrictions in August, while Luxembourg followed suit in September.

However, Covid entry rules are still in place in some countries around the world outside of Europe. Travel into the US, for example, still requires tourists to be fully vaccinated against Covid to enter.

Only one Covid restriction in Spain still remains in place. The use of face coverings is mandatory for anyone over the age of six in the following situations:

on any form of public transport in Spain

visiting a hospital or medical centre (including other healthcare settings such as dentists, opticians, pharmacies etc.)

visiting a care or nursing home

In addition to the mandatory use of face masks in the above situations, the Spanish government recommends they are also used in the following circumstances:

enclosed public spaces such as shops, cinemas, bars and restaurants

at large events (e.g. concerts, sporting events)

when in the company of people considered clinically vulnerable or high-risk and social distancing of 1.5m cannot be observed

at family gatherings

in any other enclosed communal spaces open to the public