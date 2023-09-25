The airport still has planes rotting on the runway - and looks like something you would see in a zombie apocalypse film

A desolate, abandoned airport in Cyprus has been pictured with planes left rotting on the runway.

The airport, just shy of 10km west of the Cypriot capital city of Nicosia, has been untouched for 50 years and eerie photos show what it looks like now.

Nicosia International Airport is barren, but remnants of its past still remain with dusty chairs and old plans left on the tarmac.

It was constructed in the 1930s, used as the country’s main Royal Air Force station, but stopped commercial flights following the Turkish invasion in 1974.

The airport now looks like something you would see in a zombie apocalypse film.

When it was open the airport’s facilities were limited, comprising of three huts to form the main terminal with Customs, Immigration, Civil Aviation, Signals, Traffic and Operational Services.

The site and runway were extended during the Second World War.

Between 1943 and 1944, American bombers used the runway as they returned from the Allied bombings of the Romanian oil fields.

By 1948, Misrair, BOAC, Cyprus Airways and MEA all operated from Nicosia.

The last commercial flights took off from the runway in 1977 under United Nations (UN) Special Authorisation amid the Turkish War. The airport had become a site of intense fighting between Cypriot and Turkish forces.

A ceasefire was signed in August 1974, allowing the airport to integrate as part of the UN-controlled Buffer Zone which served to separate the two communities.

Nowadays there are UN helicopters based at the site and there are recreational facilities for UN personnel.

Shrapnel now lines the floors where holidaymakers once queued. Visitors to the island at the time would have included the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Brigitte Bardot.

According to UN Law, Cyprus is recognised as the territory of the Republic of Cyprus under Turkish occupation.

However, under international law, Turkey’s occupation of Cyprus is considered illegal, with no country other than the Republic of Turkey currently recognising Northern Cyprus as a sovereign state.