Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Family pay tribute to woman shot dead - as man faces murder charge
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Who is to blame for flight delays and who should get compensation?
Storm Agnes: Met Office issues yellow warnings for rain and high winds

Eerie photos unveil abandoned Nicosia International Airport in Cyprus - with planes still rotting on the runway

The airport still has planes rotting on the runway - and looks like something you would see in a zombie apocalypse film

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham
3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A desolate, abandoned airport in Cyprus has been pictured with planes left rotting on the runway.

The airport, just shy of 10km west of the Cypriot capital city of Nicosia, has been untouched for 50 years and eerie photos show what it looks like now.

Nicosia International Airport is barren, but remnants of its past still remain with dusty chairs and old plans left on the tarmac.

Most Popular

It was constructed in the 1930s, used as the country’s main Royal Air Force station, but stopped commercial flights following the Turkish invasion in 1974.

The airport now looks like something you would see in a zombie apocalypse film.

Eerie photos unveil abandoned airport on European island. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) Eerie photos unveil abandoned airport on European island. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)
Eerie photos unveil abandoned airport on European island. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

When it was open the airport’s facilities were limited, comprising of three huts to form the main terminal with Customs, Immigration, Civil Aviation, Signals, Traffic and Operational Services.

The site and runway were extended during the Second World War.

Between 1943 and 1944, American bombers used the runway as they returned from the Allied bombings of the Romanian oil fields.

When it was open the airport’s facilities were limited, comprising of three huts to form the main terminal with Customs, Immigration, Civil Aviation, Signals, Traffic and Operational Services. (Photo: Getty Images) When it was open the airport’s facilities were limited, comprising of three huts to form the main terminal with Customs, Immigration, Civil Aviation, Signals, Traffic and Operational Services. (Photo: Getty Images)
When it was open the airport’s facilities were limited, comprising of three huts to form the main terminal with Customs, Immigration, Civil Aviation, Signals, Traffic and Operational Services. (Photo: Getty Images)

By 1948, Misrair, BOAC, Cyprus Airways and MEA all operated from Nicosia.

The last commercial flights took off from the runway in 1977 under United Nations (UN) Special Authorisation amid the Turkish War. The airport had become a site of intense fighting between Cypriot and Turkish forces.

A ceasefire was signed in August 1974, allowing the airport to integrate as part of the UN-controlled Buffer Zone which served to separate the two communities.

The last commercial flights took off from the runway in 1977. (Photo: Getty Images) The last commercial flights took off from the runway in 1977. (Photo: Getty Images)
The last commercial flights took off from the runway in 1977. (Photo: Getty Images)

Nowadays there are UN helicopters based at the site and there are recreational facilities for UN personnel.

Shrapnel now lines the floors where holidaymakers once queued. Visitors to the island at the time would have included the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Brigitte Bardot.

According to UN Law, Cyprus is recognised as the territory of the Republic of Cyprus under Turkish occupation.

However, under international law, Turkey’s occupation of Cyprus is considered illegal, with no country other than the Republic of Turkey currently recognising Northern Cyprus as a sovereign state.

The island has been occupied by an array of different powers across history, including the Assyrians, Egyptians, Persians and Romans.

Related topics:Cyprus